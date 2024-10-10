Kerala Assembly Urges Centre To Scrap ‘One Nation, One Election’ Plan

The Kerala Assembly has urged the central government to revoke the ‘One Nation, One Election’ plan, labeling it undemocratic and detrimental to India's federal structure.

The Kerala Assembly has formally urged the central government to revoke its decision to implement the ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal, calling it undemocratic. The resolution, passed on Thursday, criticizes the BJP-led government’s plan for simultaneous national, state, and local elections, which the assembly claims would erode India’s federal structure.

The resolution was introduced by Kerala’s parliamentary affairs minister, MB Rajesh, on behalf of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Rajesh argued that aligning elections nationwide would threaten the country’s social, cultural, and political diversity.

He stated that the proposal would lead to the centralization of power, weakening state assemblies and local governments, which are integral to India’s federal system.

“The proposal is undemocratic and part of an agenda to impose a unitary system, diminishing the rights of states,” Rajesh said in his address to the assembly. He added that the plan runs counter to the core principles of the Constitution and risks consolidating too much power at the national level.

Kerala: The First State To Challenge The Proposal

Kerala has become the first state to formally oppose the ‘One Nation, One Election’ plan through a legislative resolution. The proposal was part of the BJP’s 2024 election manifesto but has faced backlash from political parties and activists who fear it will reduce democratic accountability.

The Union Cabinet recently accepted the recommendation of a committee chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind, setting the groundwork for implementing the policy. However, such a significant move would require a constitutional amendment, needing approval from two-thirds of the Parliament and state legislatures.

Opposition To BJP-RSS Agenda

IUML legislator N Shamsudheen introduced an amendment to the resolution, calling for the proposal not to be labeled as electoral reform but rather as a political agenda of the BJP and RSS.

Other amendments were also discussed before the resolution was unanimously passed, marking a significant pushback from the Kerala government against the central administration’s electoral plans.

