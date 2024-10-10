Omar Abdullah Elected Leader of National Conference Legislature Party in J&K

Omar Abdullah was unanimously elected as leader of the National Conference legislature party. Talks are ongoing to secure support for government formation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Omar Abdullah, vice president of the National Conference, has been unanimously chosen as the leader of the party’s legislature group, as confirmed by his father and party president, Farooq Abdullah, on Thursday. This decision came following a meeting of National Conference MLAs at the party’s headquarters in Srinagar.

During the meeting, all legislators unanimously selected Omar Abdullah as their leader, marking a pivotal step in the region’s political landscape. Farooq Abdullah, addressing the media after the gathering, announced, “Everyone unanimously chose Omar as their leader.” The selection comes as the party strengthens its position following the recent Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.

Government Formation Talks Underway

Omar Abdullah expressed his gratitude to the MLAs for their support. He indicated that discussions with alliance partners, including Congress, CPI-M, and the Panthers Party, are progressing to finalize the formation of the new government.

“Today in the meeting of the National Conference Legislature Party, I have been elected as the leader of the Legislature Party. I express my gratitude to the MLAs. Talks are going on to get the letter of support from the Congress. 4 independent MLAs have also extended their support to the National Conference. Now the number of NC is 42 plus 4 independent MLAs. After receiving the letter from Congress, we will go to the Raj Bhavan to stake claim to form the government,” Omar Abdullah said.

#WATCH | Srinagar, J&K: JKNC vice president Omar Abdullah says, “Today in the meeting of the National Conference Legislature Party, I have been elected as the leader of the Legislature Party. I express my gratitude to the MLAs. Talks are going on to get the letter of support from… pic.twitter.com/uM86jG9rc9 — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2024

Assembly Elections and Political Standing

Omar Abdullah previously served as chief minister from 2009 to 2015 and led the party to victory in the recent assembly elections, winning 42 seats. The Congress secured six seats, while the CPI(M) took one under the pre-poll alliance. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the second-largest party in the 90-member assembly with 29 seats.

The assembly elections, held on September 18, September 25, and October 1, were the first in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. The outcome sets the stage for the region’s new political leadership, with Omar Abdullah at the helm of the National Conference as they look to form the next government.

MUST READ: Omar Abdullah Urges J&K Government To Push For Statehood Restoration