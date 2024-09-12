Veteran CPI(M) Leader Sitaram Yechury Passes Away At 72 After Prolonged Illness

Yechury had been undergoing treatment for a severe respiratory infection at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, where he was admitted on August 19.

Sitaram Yechury, the esteemed General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), has passed away at the age of 72, as reported by PTI. Yechury had been undergoing treatment for a severe respiratory infection at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, where he was admitted on August 19.

Yechury’s health had been in decline due to an acute respiratory tract infection that evolved into a pneumonia-like condition. Despite being in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and receiving constant medical attention, his condition remained critical but stable until his passing on Thursday.

Born on August 12, 1952, in Chennai, Yechury pursued his undergraduate studies at Delhi University and completed his post-graduate education at Jawaharlal Nehru University. He is survived by his wife, Seema Chishti Yechury, and their two children.

Yechury began his political journey under the mentorship of the late party leader Harkishan Singh Surjeet. Surjeet played crucial roles during the coalition era, particularly with the National Front government led by V.P. Singh and the United Front government of 1996-97, both of which the CPI(M) supported from outside. Yechury further honed his political skills when the Left parties backed the first UPA government, often applying pressure on the Congress-led administration in policy-making.

The loss of Yechury has been deeply felt across the political spectrum. Political leaders express their condolences via social media, expressing their sorrow and sympathy to his family and close ones.

A prominent figure in Indian leftist politics, Yechury has been instrumental in guiding the CPI(M) through various phases of its political journey, serving as its general secretary since 2015. His contributions to the party and his influence on Indian political discourse will be remembered by many.

