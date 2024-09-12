President Droupadi Murmu Honors 15 Nurses With National Florence Nightingale Awards 2024

The National Florence Nightingale Awards, established by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in 1973, acknowledge the outstanding contributions of nursing professionals across India.

On Wednesday, fifteen exceptional nurses were honored by President Droupadi Murmu with the National Florence Nightingale Awards 2024 at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. This prestigious recognition is a testament to their exemplary dedication and service to the community.

The National Florence Nightingale Awards, established by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in 1973, acknowledge the outstanding contributions of nursing professionals across India. The awards are given to individuals in various categories including registered auxiliary nurses and midwives, registered nurses and midwives, and registered lady visitors.

During the event, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda emphasized the significant role nurses play in the healthcare system, referring to them as the “backbone of the healthcare sector.” He expressed hope that this recognition would motivate nurses to continue their excellent work in public service.

The award recipients, who are employed in central, state, and Union territory hospitals, community settings, or voluntary organizations, each received a Certificate of Merit, a medal, and a cash prize of ₹1,00,000. This acknowledgment underscores their exceptional commitment to their roles, whether in educational, administrative, or direct healthcare settings.

The National Florence Nightingale Award remains one of the highest honors in the nursing profession in India, celebrating the dedication and hard work of those who contribute significantly to improving healthcare services and patient outcomes.

ALSO READ | Bomb Threat At R G Kar Medical College And Hospital, Bomb Squad Going On Spot | NewsX