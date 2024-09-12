Bomb Threat At R G Kar Medical College And Hospital, Bomb Squad Going On Spot

NewsX sources confirm that the Kolkata R G Kar Medical College And Hospital received a bomb threat. The bomb squad is heading to the location.

#WATCH | West Bengal: A suspicious bag found near RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/DlkZ3Ygt0K — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2024

Upon receiving the alert, a bomb disposal squad promptly arrived, and the police established a perimeter around the area. To provide some context, the protest had been staged directly in front of RG Kar Hospital by junior doctors who have been demonstrating for over a month in response to the tragic rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor on August 9. The site had hosted various protest activities, including meetings and marches. Recently, many of the protesting doctors had left the location to join a rally at Swasthya Bhavan in Salt Lake.

