Iltija Mufti Trails in Bijbehara as Early Results Show National Conference Leading

Iltija Mufti, the daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and current president of the Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti, is currently trailing in the Bijbehara assembly seat by over 1,800 votes. As of the latest counting results at 9:50 AM, Bhashir Ahmad Shah Veeri, the candidate from the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (NC), is leading with a margin of 1,847 votes.

Bijbehara has been a traditional stronghold for the PDP, with the party consistently winning this seat since 1998. With her mother, Mehbooba Mufti, not contesting in this election, Iltija is eager to uphold the family’s winning legacy.

According to the early trends reported by the Election Commission of India (ECI) as of 9:50 AM, the NC is currently ahead in 40 seats, the BJP in 23, and Congress in 8.