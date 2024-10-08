#WATCH | Jammu: On J&K Assembly election result trends, Former J&K Deputy CM and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta says, “On 90% of seats we have won, Congress’ performance was less than 10%… I think they (NC) will kick out Congress… No matter who becomes the CM, the primary… pic.twitter.com/nU9elnOmYU

Regarding the trends in the J&K Assembly election results, former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta stated, “We have secured victories in 90% of the seats, while Congress performed poorly, garnering less than 10%. I believe the NC will push Congress aside. Regardless of who becomes Chief Minister, the main goal should be to focus on the welfare of J&K.”

Oct. 8, 02:41 PM: Arvind Gupta Celebrates BJP Victory in Jammu West Assembly Election

Arvind Gupta, the BJP candidate for the Jammu West Assembly seat, stated, “This win belongs to the BJP. I am committed to fulfilling the promises I made to the community. I sincerely thank the people for their love and support.”

Oct. 8, 02:41 PM: Omar Abdullah Promises to Justify Voter Trust in Budgam

Omar Abdullah, Vice President of the JKNC and the winning candidate from Budgam, stated, “The complete results are not in yet, so we will discuss this later. We are grateful to the voters for the support we’ve received, which has exceeded our expectations. Moving forward, we aim to demonstrate that we deserve these votes.”

Oct. 8, 02:12 PM: BJP Candidate Shagun Parihar Vows to Enhance Security in Kishtwar

In Jammu and Kashmir, BJP’s leading candidate from Kishtwar, Shagun Parihar, stated, “My primary focus will be addressing security concerns, as many of our army personnel have lost their lives, including my father. Some have lost brothers and sons. I aim to bring happiness to every household here.”

Oct. 8, 01:51 PM: Farooq Abdullah Declares Omar Abdullah as Next Chief Minister of J&K

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah announced that his son, Omar Abdullah, is set to become the next chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir. During a press briefing regarding the election results, he stated, “The people have expressed their mandate and shown their disapproval of the decision made on August 5… Omar Abdullah will be the chief minister”. The National Conference and Congress alliance has secured 6 seats and is leading in 45 others.

Oct. 8, 01:29 PM: Tanvir Sadiq Wins Zadibal Assembly Seat in Jammu and Kashmir

Tanvir Sadiq, a leader of the National Conference, has been officially declared the winner of the Zadibal Assembly constituency.

Oct. 8, 01:17 PM: Nazir Ahmad Khan Triumphs in Gurez Assembly Elections

National Conference leader Nazir Ahmad Khan has secured victory in the Gurez (ST) Assembly seat in Jammu and Kashmir, defeating BJP candidate Faqeer Mohammad Khan by a margin of 1,132 votes.

Oct. 8, 01:01 PM: PDP’s Mir Mohd Fayaz wins in Kupwara, Waheed Para registered victory in Pulwama

In a strong show of support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mir Mohd Fayaz has won the Kupwara constituency, while Waheed Para celebrated his victory in Pulwama. These results reflect a growing confidence among voters in the PDP’s vision for the region. Both leaders are expected to prioritize development and community engagement, addressing the needs and aspirations of their constituents. The victories in these key areas signal a promising trajectory for the PDP as they work to strengthen their foothold in Jammu and Kashmir.

Oct. 8, 12:45 PM: Former Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta Discusses J&K Results

In response to the trends in the J&K Assembly election results, former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta stated, “BJP is close to our goal of winning 35 seats, and we believe we will achieve that as the final rounds come in. We’ll wait for the official results before making any definitive statements. However, it’s important to acknowledge that the NC-Congress alliance is currently in the lead, and if they prevail, they will likely form the government.”

Oct. 8, 12:29 PM: BJP Support Grows in Basholi, Says Darshan Singh

BJP candidate Darshan Singh from Basholi expressed gratitude to the voters, noting his lead of 12,000 votes. He emphasized that the people are seeking change and are willing to support the BJP and Prime Minister Modi.

Oct. 8, 11:51 AM: Candidates leading across J&K

Here’s who all are leading from their seats in J&K

BJP : 26

CONG: 40

INC 10

PDP : 05

OTH : 09

Oct. 8, 11:05 AM: Adil Hussain Dar Reflects on Voter Enthusiasm in J&K Assembly Election Results

Adil Hussain Dar, the AIP candidate representing Er Rashid, expressed confidence in the election results, stating, “We are fully assured by the enthusiasm and excitement the people have shown for democracy. After a decade-long gap, they finally had the chance to select their government, and today marks the day of results. This victory belongs to everyone.”