Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 8, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

J&K Polls Result 2024 Live: Congress Leader Tariq Hameed Karra Wins From Central Shalteng

Vote counting for the 90 assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir began at 8 AM, marking the final step in an electoral process that aims to establish an elected government after a six-year hiatus.

Election Result - 2024

Haryana
J&K

Haryana Result 2024

Total Seats : 90 | Half-Way : 46

Trend
90/90
BJP
25
INC
17
JJP
00
INLD
02
OTH
01
Party Total Leading Seats Won
BJP 50 25 25
INC 35 17 18
JJP 0 00 00
INLD 2 02 00
OTH 3 01 02

Jammu and Kashmir Result 2024

Total Seats : 90 | Half-Way : 46

Trend
90/90
BJP
02
PDP
00
INC+NC
03
OTH
01
Party Total Leading Seats Won
BJP 29 02 27
PDP 3 00 03
INC+NC 48 03 45
OTH 10 01 09
Vote counting for the 90 assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir began at 8 AM, marking the final step in an electoral process that aims to establish an elected government after a six-year hiatus. This follows the collapse of the PDP-BJP coalition on June 20, 2018, and the abrogation of Article 370. The majority threshold is set at 46.

These are the first assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir since 2014, conducted in three phases. The first phase on September 18 covered 24 seats, followed by the second phase on September 25 for 26 seats, and the third phase on October 1 for the remaining 40 seats.

Key players in this highly awaited election include the Congress-National Conference alliance, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This election occurs five years after Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two union territories: Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah expressed on Monday that his party is open to collaborating with Mehbooba Mufti’s PDP if necessary to form a government. He also criticized the decision to allow the Lieutenant Governor to appoint members to the five reserved assembly seats, stating that his party would challenge this move in the Supreme Court if the BJP-led central government pursues it. Including these five nominated members would increase the assembly’s total to 95, raising the majority requirement to 48.

To ensure smooth proceedings in this volatile border region, which has a history of tensions, terrorism, and insurgency, the Election Commission has set up a three-tier security arrangement at all counting centers. Heavy security measures have been implemented at all 20 counting centers and district headquarters across Jammu and Kashmir for Tuesday’s vote count.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections were conducted in three phases. The first phase on September 18 saw a voter turnout of 61.38%, followed by 57.31% in the second phase on September 25. The final phase on October 1 recorded a turnout of 65.48% by 5 p.m. The election results will be announced on October 8.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Check LIVE updates here:

Oct. 8, 03:53 PM: Karra’s Victory Marks a Key Win for Congress in J&K Assembly Elections

Tariq Hameed Karra of the Indian National Congress has emerged victorious in the Central Shalteng constituency, receiving a total of 18,933 votes and achieving a lead of 14,395 votes. In contrast, independent candidate Muhammad Irfan Shah finished with 4,538 votes, trailing behind by 14,395 votes.

Oct. 8, 03:45 PM: Aam Aadmi Party Opens Its Account in J&K Elections

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers celebrated at the party office in Delhi after Mehraj Malik, the party’s candidate, secured a victory in the Doda Assembly seat, marking AAP’s entry into the Jammu and Kashmir elections.

Oct. 8, 03:27 PM: ‘No Clear Majority in J&K Elections’, Says G Kishan Reddy

Regarding the trends in the J&K Assembly election results, BJP leader G Kishan Reddy stated, “No party has secured a clear majority yet. We have achieved the highest number of seats in our party’s history in J&K. While Rahul Gandhi claimed he diminished PM Modi’s confidence, the developments made in the first 100 days of Modi 3.0 are evident in both J&K and Haryana. Our performance in the Jammu region compared to Congress has been exceptional. Jammu has become ‘Congress Mukt,’ as they only won one seat here. We are currently leading in 29 seats with a strike rate of 68%.”

Oct. 8, 03:05 PM: BJP Leader Kavinder Gupta on the Future of J&K Politics

Regarding the trends in the J&K Assembly election results, former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta stated, “We have secured victories in 90% of the seats, while Congress performed poorly, garnering less than 10%. I believe the NC will push Congress aside. Regardless of who becomes Chief Minister, the main goal should be to focus on the welfare of J&K.”

Oct. 8, 02:41 PM: Arvind Gupta Celebrates BJP Victory in Jammu West Assembly Election

Arvind Gupta, the BJP candidate for the Jammu West Assembly seat, stated, “This win belongs to the BJP. I am committed to fulfilling the promises I made to the community. I sincerely thank the people for their love and support.”

Oct. 8, 02:41 PM: Omar Abdullah Promises to Justify Voter Trust in Budgam

Omar Abdullah, Vice President of the JKNC and the winning candidate from Budgam, stated, “The complete results are not in yet, so we will discuss this later. We are grateful to the voters for the support we’ve received, which has exceeded our expectations. Moving forward, we aim to demonstrate that we deserve these votes.”

Oct. 8, 02:12 PM: BJP Candidate Shagun Parihar Vows to Enhance Security in Kishtwar

In Jammu and Kashmir, BJP’s leading candidate from Kishtwar, Shagun Parihar, stated, “My primary focus will be addressing security concerns, as many of our army personnel have lost their lives, including my father. Some have lost brothers and sons. I aim to bring happiness to every household here.”

Oct. 8, 01:51 PM: Farooq Abdullah Declares Omar Abdullah as Next Chief Minister of J&K

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah announced that his son, Omar Abdullah, is set to become the next chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir. During a press briefing regarding the election results, he stated, “The people have expressed their mandate and shown their disapproval of the decision made on August 5… Omar Abdullah will be the chief minister”. The National Conference and Congress alliance has secured 6 seats and is leading in 45 others.

Oct. 8, 01:29 PM: Tanvir Sadiq Wins Zadibal Assembly Seat in Jammu and Kashmir

Tanvir Sadiq, a leader of the National Conference, has been officially declared the winner of the Zadibal Assembly constituency.

Oct. 8, 01:17 PM: Nazir Ahmad Khan Triumphs in Gurez Assembly Elections

National Conference leader Nazir Ahmad Khan has secured victory in the Gurez (ST) Assembly seat in Jammu and Kashmir, defeating BJP candidate Faqeer Mohammad Khan by a margin of 1,132 votes.

Oct. 8, 01:01 PM: PDP’s Mir Mohd Fayaz wins in Kupwara, Waheed Para registered victory in Pulwama

In a strong show of support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mir Mohd Fayaz has won the Kupwara constituency, while Waheed Para celebrated his victory in Pulwama. These results reflect a growing confidence among voters in the PDP’s vision for the region. Both leaders are expected to prioritize development and community engagement, addressing the needs and aspirations of their constituents. The victories in these key areas signal a promising trajectory for the PDP as they work to strengthen their foothold in Jammu and Kashmir.

 

Oct. 8, 12:45 PM: Former Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta Discusses J&K Results

In response to the trends in the J&K Assembly election results, former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta stated, “BJP is close to our goal of winning 35 seats, and we believe we will achieve that as the final rounds come in. We’ll wait for the official results before making any definitive statements. However, it’s important to acknowledge that the NC-Congress alliance is currently in the lead, and if they prevail, they will likely form the government.”

Oct. 8, 12:29 PM: BJP Support Grows in Basholi, Says Darshan Singh

BJP candidate Darshan Singh from Basholi expressed gratitude to the voters, noting his lead of 12,000 votes. He emphasized that the people are seeking change and are willing to support the BJP and Prime Minister Modi.

Oct. 8, 11:51 AM: Candidates leading across J&K

Here’s who all are leading from their seats in J&K

BJP : 26
CONG: 40
INC 10
PDP : 05
OTH : 09

Oct. 8, 11:05 AM: Adil Hussain Dar Reflects on Voter Enthusiasm in J&K Assembly Election Results

Adil Hussain Dar, the AIP candidate representing Er Rashid, expressed confidence in the election results, stating, “We are fully assured by the enthusiasm and excitement the people have shown for democracy. After a decade-long gap, they finally had the chance to select their government, and today marks the day of results. This victory belongs to everyone.”

Oct. 8, 10:50 AM: NC-Congress Alliance Surpasses Halfway Mark in J&K Elections

The National Conference-Congress alliance has crossed the halfway mark in the Jammu and Kashmir elections.

Oct. 8, 10:05 AM: Raman Bhalla: Congress Alliance Poised to Form Government in J&K

Congress candidate Raman Bhalla from Jammu South stated, “The alliance is set to form the government in J&K. We expected this outcome earlier, as the large crowds at our public rallies indicated the people’s discontent between 2014 and 2024.”

 

Oct. 8, 09:51 AM: Candidates leading across J&K

Here’s who all are leading from their seats in J&K

BJP : 25
CONG: 38
INC 13
PDP : 4
OTH : 10

Oct. 8, 09:35 AM: Engineer Rashid: “Power Is Temporary” as Counting Begins in Jammu and Kashmir

AIP Member of Parliament Engineer Rashid remarked, “Power is not everlasting,” as the counting process commenced in Jammu and Kashmir.

Oct. 8, 09:20 AM: Mubarak Gul Optimistic About National Conference Victory

Mubarak Gul, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference candidate for the Eidgah Assembly constituency, stated, “The National Conference is set to win these elections. The people have decided to restore our party to power. I am confident that we will secure more seats than what the exit polls have forecasted.”

Oct. 8, 09:15 AM: Candidates leading across J&K

Here’s who all are leading from their seats in J&K

BJP : 25
CONG: 34
INC 15
PDP : 5
OTH : 10

Oct. 8, 09:07 AM: Mir Junaid Discusses Jammu Kashmir Workers Party’s Campaign in Kupwara

Mir Junaid, President of the Jammu Kashmir Workers Party, stated, “The decision rests with the people, and we will accept whatever choice they make. We campaigned for 12 days, and the warmth we felt from the community indicates a positive start. We requested votes in the name of India.”

Oct. 8, 08:42 AM: Candidates leading across J&K

Here’s who all are leading from their seats in J&K

Bjp : 25
Congress+ 44
PDP : 3
Oth : 1

Oct. 8, 08:01 AM: Vote Counting Starts for Assembly Elections in Jammu and Kashmir 

Vote counting has commenced for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir

Oct. 8, 07:37 AM: Bhandari Confident in BJP Coalition Victory in J&K Assembly Elections

BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari stated, “The outcomes of the assembly elections in J&K will reflect the people’s desire for a pro-development government. The BJP-led coalition is set to win the J&K assembly elections… A government cannot be formed without representation from Jammu… In Haryana, we are optimistic about securing a third consecutive term in office.”

Oct. 8, 07:01 AM: Excitement Builds in Ramban, J&K: Suraj Singh Parihar on the Upcoming Election Count

In Ramban, J&K, as the vote counting approaches, independent candidate Suraj Singh Parihar expresses, “There’s a tremendous enthusiasm among the public… We are at the crucial final stage of this democratic process. Today marks the counting day… Voters are likely filled with anticipation…”

Oct. 8, 05:45 AM: Rajouri Security Update: SSP Randeep Kumar on Measures for Vote Counting

In Rajouri, J&K, SSP Randeep Kumar assures that comprehensive security measures are in place for the vote counting process. He states, “We have taken extensive steps to ensure foolproof security and to prevent any inconvenience. Only individuals with valid ID cards will be permitted entry after thorough checks. Both police and paramilitary forces are on high alert, and we have organized robust security arrangements. We expect the counting process to proceed smoothly and peacefully, with all surveillance equipment operational and teams vigilant.”

Oct. 8, 05:45 AM: J&K BJP President and Nowshera Assembly Candidate Ravinder Raina Expresses Confidence in Election Victory

Ravinder Raina, BJP President and candidate for the Nowshera Assembly, stated, “We are optimistic that the BJP and its allied parties will secure a full majority in the elections… We expect to win between 30 and 35 seats.”

Oct. 8, 05:45 AM: J&K: Increased Security Measures at Counting Center in Jammu

Vote counting for the #JammuAndKashmirElection2024 is set to start at 8 AM.

Oct. 8, 05:40 AM: J&K Assembly Elections: Randhawa’s Temple Visit Before Vote Counting

BJP candidate Vikram Randhawa, representing the Bahu Assembly constituency, paid a visit to the Bawe Wali Mata Mahakali Mandir in Jammu as preparations are made for the counting of votes in the J&K Assembly elections.

Oct. 7, 07:20 PM: Political Landscape of Jammu & Kashmir: Coalition vs. Independent Candidates

The elections in Jammu & Kashmir are particularly significant as they are the first to be held since the revocation of Article 370 in August 2019. This move ended the special status previously enjoyed by Jammu & Kashmir and led to the division of the former state into two Union Territories: Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

The J&K assembly elections took place in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1, encompassing all 90 constituencies. In this politically charged environment, the National Conference and Congress formed a coalition to contest the elections, while the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the BJP opted to run independently.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Filed under

J&K Election 2024 Results Live Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 National Conference PDP

Also Read

Haryana Elections: Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda Wins, says “Will do The Final Goal”

Haryana Elections: Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda Wins, says “Will do The Final Goal”

Congress Breaks 19 Years Of Exile After Vinesh Phogat Wins Julana

Congress Breaks 19 Years Of Exile After Vinesh Phogat Wins Julana

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body Really Looks Like

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body...

Nam Dinh Is All Set To Host India-Vietnam Friendly

Nam Dinh Is All Set To Host India-Vietnam Friendly

Shakti Rani Sharma’s Political Rise: From Ambala’s First Woman Mayor to BJP’s Victory in Kalka

Shakti Rani Sharma’s Political Rise: From Ambala’s First Woman Mayor to BJP’s Victory in Kalka

Entertainment

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body Really Looks Like

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body

Madhura Naik Opens Up On Family’s Encounter With Hamas Terrorists

Madhura Naik Opens Up On Family’s Encounter With Hamas Terrorists

Michael Bay To Direct Will Smith’s ‘Fast and Loose’?

Michael Bay To Direct Will Smith’s ‘Fast and Loose’?

When And Where To Watch National Film Awards 2024 Live

When And Where To Watch National Film Awards 2024 Live

Cissy Houston, Grammy Award Winner And Whitney Houston’s Mother, Dies At 91

Cissy Houston, Grammy Award Winner And Whitney Houston’s Mother, Dies At 91

Lifestyle

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox