Illicit Alcohol In Tamil Nadu: Death Toll Surges To 57

As per the latest data given by the district government on Monday, the total number of individuals in Tamil Nadu who lost their lives due to alcohol use without legal authorization has increased to 57.

After imbibing illegal alcohol, 156 patients are receiving treatment at several government hospitals throughout the state.

The hospital at Kallakurichi Government Medical College is treating 110 patients in total. There are twelve admissions at Puducherry. Twenty patients are receiving care at government hospitals in Salem, while four more are in Viluppuram.

The Kallakurichi District Magistrate has announced the release of seven individuals—five men and two women—who were receiving medical attention at hospitals in Tamil Nadu following the consumption of illicit liquor.

32 people have passed away at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital in Salem and 18 at the Government Kallakurichi Medical College and Hospital thus far. Three people have passed away at Puducherry’s Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) and four at the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital.

On Friday, MK Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, announced that the state government would cover the full cost of education and dormitory accommodations for children whose parents perished in the Kallakuruchi hooch tragedy.

Speaking during today’s Assembly session, Stalin said that the government will give children who had lost both parents Rs 5000 per month help until they turn 18 and that Rs 5 lakh would be put immediately as a fixed deposit in their names.

The chief minister stated that the money can be withdrawn with interest once the kids reach eighteen. For kids who have lost a parent, a fixed deposit of Rs 3 lakh will also be made.

According to the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, they will receive preference in all government welfare programs.

Conversely, the CB-CID of the Tamil Nadu police, which was tasked with looking into the incident, started looking into it under SP Shantharam. Seven persons are under arrest in connection with the Kallakurichi hooch catastrophe, according to the Kallakurichi Collector.

Also Read: 7 Members From Centre To Hold High Level Meeting On NTA’s Functioning

Show Full Article