IMD Declares Red Alert For Next 5 Days Due To Heat Wave In North India

As temperatures soar across the northern belt of India, from Rajasthan to Uttar Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a dire warning of severe heatwave conditions for the next five days. With maximum daytime temperatures expected to breach the 47°C mark, residents in these states are urged to take cautionary measures to safeguard their health and well-being.

Naresh Kumar, a senior scientist at the IMD, emphasized the gravity of the situation, noting that temperatures are already well above normal in North West India. The IMD’s issuance of a red alert for Rajasthan indicates the seriousness of the heatwave, with maximum temperatures projected to settle at a scorching 47°C. While Punjab and Haryana have seen a slight drop in temperatures due to a western disturbance, a gradual increase is anticipated, warranting red alerts in these states as well. In Uttar Pradesh, a red alert has been issued for the next five days, signaling the urgency of the situation.

Amidst the blistering heat, regions in the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala may find relief in heavy to very heavy rainfall, offering a stark contrast to the oppressive conditions experienced in the north.

Today, heat wave to severe heat wave conditions prevailed over many parts of West Rajasthan; over some parts of East Rajasthan and in isolated pockets of Gujarat Region, West Madhya Pradesh. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/WkgfWuRWWg — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 21, 2024

Health experts have sounded the alarm, cautioning against outdoor activities, particularly during the peak hours of 11 am to 4 pm, when the sun’s intensity is at its highest. Dr. Neeraj Nishchal, a professor at AIIMS Delhi, highlighted the spectrum of health risks posed by heatwave conditions, ranging from rashes and dehydration to heat exhaustion and potentially fatal heat strokes. It’s imperative for individuals to prioritize their health by staying indoors whenever possible and taking necessary precautions when venturing outside, including wearing lightweight, light-colored, loose clothing and staying hydrated.

Heat wave conditions prevailed in some parts of Haryana, Punjab; in isolated pockets of West Uttar Pradesh. 2/2@moesgoi @ndmaindia @DDNewslive @airnewsalerts pic.twitter.com/fbwfUXqrDg — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 21, 2024

During a scorching heatwave, Delhi experienced an unprecedented surge in peak power demand, hitting a record 7,717 MW, as confirmed by Discom officials. This surpassed the previous peak of 7,695 MW recorded in June 2022. The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for the next four days, predicting temperatures between 44 and 47 degrees Celsius. Forecasts indicate an increase in demand, potentially exceeding 8,000 MW, with Discoms preparing for up to 8,200 MW. BSES reported successful management of peak demands through power purchase agreements and network enhancements, emphasizing the role of green power in meeting summer demand. Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited also met its peak demand in North Delhi without disruptions. The surge in power usage is attributed to increased air conditioning and cooling appliance operation, constituting a significant portion of annual energy consumption in residential and commercial sectors.

Due to severe heatwave conditions, Noida and Greater Noida have announced summer vacations for students in classes 9 to 12. Earlier, vacations were declared for students up to Class 8. The closure applies to all secondary/senior secondary schools under CBSE/CISCE/IB and other boards until further notice, following the district magistrate’s instructions. Despite directives, some schools reportedly called students for “extra classes,” causing confusion among parents. The India Meteorological Department recorded a scorching maximum temperature of 45.6 degrees Celsius.

The severity of the current heatwave underscores the urgent need for proactive measures to mitigate its impact. Comparing current data with past years provides valuable insights into the evolving climate trends and the increasing frequency and intensity of heatwaves.

Historical data reveals a concerning trend of rising temperatures and prolonged heatwaves in the region. In recent years, instances of extreme heat have become more frequent, posing significant challenges to public health and infrastructure. For instance, the IMD recorded heatwave days across. Comparatively, the current heatwave surpasses previous records, with temperatures expected to exceed for an extended period.

Factors such as urbanization, deforestation, and greenhouse gas emissions have contributed to the exacerbation of heat waves, amplifying their impact on vulnerable populations. As temperatures continue to rise, it’s crucial for governments, communities, and individuals to prioritize climate adaptation and resilience measures to safeguard lives and livelihoods.

In response to the escalating heatwave, authorities must take proactive steps to ensure adequate provision of cooling centers, access to potable water, and dissemination of public health advisories. Additionally, efforts to enhance green spaces, promote energy efficiency, and reduce carbon emissions can help mitigate the long-term effects of climate change.

