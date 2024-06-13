India Rejects China-Pakistan References to Jammu and Kashmir

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India has strongly refuted references to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir that were made in the recent joint statement that was issued by China and Pakistan. The MEA’s official spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, pressed on India’s unwavering stance on the matter, reaffirming that Jammu and Kashmir, along with Ladakh, are integral and inalienable parts of India.

On June 7, China and Pakistan issued a joint statement at the conclusion of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s four-day visit to China. The statement included references to Jammu and Kashmir, prompting a swift and firm response from India. “We have noted unwarranted references to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the joint statement between China and Pakistan. We categorically reject such references. Our position on the issue is consistent and well-known to the concerned parties,” stated Jaiswal.

The MEA reiterated that no other country has the authority to comment on the status of Jammu and Kashmir. “The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh have been, are and will always remain integral and inalienable parts of India. No other country has the locus standi to comment on the same,” Jaiswal asserted.

Additionally, India also voiced its strong opposition towards the references that were made to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and particularly to the projects that were located in territories that have been illegally occupied by Pakistan. “The same joint statement also mentions activities and projects under the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), some of which are in India’s sovereign territory under forcible and illegal occupation by Pakistan. We resolutely oppose and reject any moves by other countries to reinforce or legitimise Pakistan’s illegal occupation of these territories, impinging on India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the spokesperson added.

The China-Pakistan joint statement that had been released had indicated that Pakistan had briefed China on the latest developments that had been taking place in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Responding to he same, China seemed to have reiterated that the dispute should be resolved in accordance with the UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions, and bilateral agreements. Both the countries emphasised on the importance of maintaining peace and stability in South Asia and opposed any unilateral actions.

The diplomatic tension between the neighbouring countries is followed after India revoked Article 370 on August 5, 2019. The amendment granted special status to the state Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan, in response to India’s revocation, denigrated its diplomatic ties with India. Nonetheless, India has consistently reaffirmed its desire for peaceful relations with Pakistan, emphasizing that the onus is on Islamabad to create a terrorism-free and non-hostile environment for such engagement.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar outlined India’s approach to handling relations with China and Pakistan after he assumed his role. The outline extensively focused on resolving border issues with Beijing and addressing long-standing cross-border terrorism emanating from Islamabad. “With Pakistan, we would want to find a solution to the issue of years-old cross-border terrorism,” Jaishankar stated.

