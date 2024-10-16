India Signs $4 Billion Deal with US for 31 Predator Drones: To Strengthen Military Capability Against China

The procurement involves the purchase of Predator drones from American defense manufacturer General Atomics under a government-to-government framework.

In a significant boost to its defense capabilities, India has signed a $4 billion agreement with the United States to acquire 31 Predator long-endurance drones. This deal, aimed at bolstering the Indian military’s combat prowess along contested borders with China, marks a pivotal moment in India-US defense relations.

What’s In The AGREEMENT?

The procurement involves the purchase of Predator drones from American defense manufacturer General Atomics under a government-to-government framework.

According to officials, the acquisition is primarily intended to enhance the surveillance capabilities of the Indian armed forces, particularly in regions along the border with China.

Under the terms of the deal, the Indian Navy will receive 15 Sea Guardian drone variants, while the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Indian Army will each be equipped with eight Sky Guardian drones. This diverse deployment underscores India’s commitment to strengthening its maritime and aerial defense strategies.

The agreement was formalized in Delhi, attended by key defense and strategic officials, including Vivek Lall, the Chief Executive of General Atomics Global Corporation. Notably, a maintenance, repair, and overhaul facility for the drones will also be established in India, further enhancing local defense capabilities and fostering technology transfer.

India Approves ‘HUNTER-KILLER’ Drones

This procurement follows the recent approval by India’s Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the purchase of the MQ-9B ‘hunter-killer’ drones. In June 2023, the Indian Defense Ministry greenlit the acquisition of these advanced UAVs, which are a variant of the well-known MQ-9 ‘Reaper.’

The MQ-9B Predator drone is classified as a high-altitude, long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) capable of flying for up to 35 hours at altitudes exceeding 40,000 feet. It can carry a formidable payload, including four Hellfire missiles and approximately 450 kilograms of bombs, making it a versatile asset for various military operations.

The Sea Guardian variant is particularly valuable for its multi-role capabilities, which encompass maritime surveillance, anti-submarine warfare, and over-the-horizon targeting. This versatility is crucial as India seeks to bolster its defense posture in the increasingly complex geopolitical landscape of the Indo-Pacific region.

The signing of this deal not only signifies a deeper military partnership between India and the US but also highlights India’s proactive approach to addressing its security challenges. As tensions along the China-India border persist, the acquisition of advanced military technology such as the Predator drones represents a strategic step toward ensuring national security and maintaining regional stability.

