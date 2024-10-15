India To Sign $3.1 Billion MQ-9B Sea Guardian Drone Deal With US: All You Need To Know

The drones, specifically the MQ-9B models, will be obtained through a government-to-government deal between India and the US. These long-range drones will strengthen the surveillance and combat capabilities across the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.

India and the United States are preparing to finalize a Rs 32,000 crore agreement for the acquisition of 31 Predator drones specifically the MQ-9B models, alongside the establishment of a maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility in India, according to reports. This deal is expected to significantly enhance the surveillance capabilities of the Indian armed forces, with some estimates indicating that the total contract value could increase to Rs 34,500 crore.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) approved the procurement last week. The drones, specifically the MQ-9B models, will be obtained through a government-to-government deal between India and the US. These long-range drones will strengthen the surveillance and combat capabilities across the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. Reports indicate that 15 of the drones will be allocated to the Indian Navy, while the remaining 16 will be evenly divided between the Army and Air Force.

India’s self-reliance in drone maintenance to go up

The official signing of the Foreign Military Sales contract is set for today, with two separate contracts to be executed on Tuesday—one for the drones and another for the MRO facility, which is anticipated to enhance India’s self-reliance in drone maintenance. The signing ceremony will feature high-ranking defense officials from both nations, including India’s Joint Secretary and Acquisition Manager for naval systems, along with an American delegation comprising military and corporate representatives.

This deal has been in development for several years, with discussions between India and the US ongoing for quite some time. The final approval followed a recent meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council. The agreement needed to be finalized before October 31 to comply with the American offer’s validity period.

India intends to position the Predator drones at four sites: INS Rajali near Chennai, Porbandar in Gujarat, and Sarsawa and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. The Indian Navy currently operates two leased Predator drones, although one was recently lost in an accident, with a replacement anticipated soon. Upon acquisition, the drones will be outfitted with combat capabilities, significantly enhancing the military’s long-range reconnaissance and strike operations.

MQ-9B drones

General Atomics, the US manufacturer of the MQ-9B drones, has reportedly partnered with Indian company Bharat Forge to produce components for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Additionally, the company has pledged to establish a global MRO hub in India for these drones and will offer consultancy support for India’s domestic development of combat drones.

India had considered the possibility of technology transfer as part of the agreement to boost its domestic unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) program, but no consensus was reached on this aspect.

