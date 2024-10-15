Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

India To Sign $3.1 Billion MQ-9B Sea Guardian Drone Deal With US: All You Need To Know

The drones, specifically the MQ-9B models, will be obtained through a government-to-government deal between India and the US. These long-range drones will strengthen the surveillance and combat capabilities across the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.

India To Sign $3.1 Billion MQ-9B Sea Guardian Drone Deal With US: All You Need To Know

India and the United States are preparing to finalize a Rs 32,000 crore agreement for the acquisition of 31 Predator drones specifically the MQ-9B models, alongside the establishment of a maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility in India, according to reports. This deal is expected to significantly enhance the surveillance capabilities of the Indian armed forces, with some estimates indicating that the total contract value could increase to Rs 34,500 crore.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) approved the procurement last week. The drones, specifically the MQ-9B models, will be obtained through a government-to-government deal between India and the US. These long-range drones will strengthen the surveillance and combat capabilities across the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. Reports indicate that 15 of the drones will be allocated to the Indian Navy, while the remaining 16 will be evenly divided between the Army and Air Force.

India’s self-reliance in drone maintenance to go up

The official signing of the Foreign Military Sales contract is set for today, with two separate contracts to be executed on Tuesday—one for the drones and another for the MRO facility, which is anticipated to enhance India’s self-reliance in drone maintenance. The signing ceremony will feature high-ranking defense officials from both nations, including India’s Joint Secretary and Acquisition Manager for naval systems, along with an American delegation comprising military and corporate representatives.

This deal has been in development for several years, with discussions between India and the US ongoing for quite some time. The final approval followed a recent meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council. The agreement needed to be finalized before October 31 to comply with the American offer’s validity period.

India intends to position the Predator drones at four sites: INS Rajali near Chennai, Porbandar in Gujarat, and Sarsawa and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. The Indian Navy currently operates two leased Predator drones, although one was recently lost in an accident, with a replacement anticipated soon. Upon acquisition, the drones will be outfitted with combat capabilities, significantly enhancing the military’s long-range reconnaissance and strike operations.

MQ-9B drones

General Atomics, the US manufacturer of the MQ-9B drones, has reportedly partnered with Indian company Bharat Forge to produce components for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Additionally, the company has pledged to establish a global MRO hub in India for these drones and will offer consultancy support for India’s domestic development of combat drones.

India had considered the possibility of technology transfer as part of the agreement to boost its domestic unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) program, but no consensus was reached on this aspect.

Read More: Explained: What Is Five Eyes Intelligence Alliance?

Filed under

$3.1 Billion MQ-9B deal India-US drone deal MQ-9B MQ-9B drones Sea Guardian Drones
Advertisement

Also Read

Noida: 3-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped At School, Staff Member Arrested

Noida: 3-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped At School, Staff Member Arrested

CM Yogi Adityanath To Meet Family Of Victim In Bahraich Violence

CM Yogi Adityanath To Meet Family Of Victim In Bahraich Violence

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental...

Italy To Finalize 2025 Budget Despite Growing Disagreements Over Bank Levy

Italy To Finalize 2025 Budget Despite Growing Disagreements Over Bank Levy

Opposition Walks Out Of Waqf Bill Meeting Amid Heated Exchange

Opposition Walks Out Of Waqf Bill Meeting Amid Heated Exchange

Entertainment

IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities List: Wamiqa Gabbi Beats Janhvi Kapoor And Ananya Panday To Take The Top Spot For October

IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities List: Wamiqa Gabbi Beats Janhvi Kapoor And Ananya Panday To Take

Taapsee Pannu Throws Shade: Everyone Wants To Do Spy Thrillers Today | NewsX Exclusive

Taapsee Pannu Throws Shade: Everyone Wants To Do Spy Thrillers Today | NewsX Exclusive

Celebrating ‘Shakti’: Raveena Tandon’s Powerful Message For Empowerment | We Women Want Festival And Awards 2024

Celebrating ‘Shakti’: Raveena Tandon’s Powerful Message For Empowerment | We Women Want Festival And Awards

Taapsee Pannu Opens Up On Being Dubbed Alternative Box-Office Queen And What She Learnt From SRK | We Women Want Festival & Awards 2024

Taapsee Pannu Opens Up On Being Dubbed Alternative Box-Office Queen And What She Learnt From

Atul Parchure, Beloved Actor, Passes Away At 57 After Battling Cancer

Atul Parchure, Beloved Actor, Passes Away At 57 After Battling Cancer

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox