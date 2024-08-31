Indian Embassy In Laos Save 47 Nationals From Cyber Scam Centres

On Saturday, August 31, the Indian Embassy in Laos announced that it had rescued 47 Indians who were trapped in cyber scam centers within the Golden Triangle SEZ of Laos. These individuals were coerced into working at facilities, which were involved in cyber fraud.

Out of 47 people rescued, 29 were handed over to the embassy by Lao authorities following a crackdown on illegal activities in the area, while the remaining 18 reached out to the embassy for assistance.

Embassy of India successfully rescues 47 Indians trapped in cyberscam centres in Golden Triangle SEZ of Lao PDR. Detailed press release below: pic.twitter.com/Ap4BTJYP7c — India in Laos (@IndianEmbLaos) August 31, 2024

As per embassy statement, Embassy officials traveled from the capital, Vientiane, to Bokeo to coordinate with local authorities for their rescue. Later, Indian Ambassador to Laos, Prashant Agrawal, met the group upon their arrival to address their challenges and discuss their next steps.

Subsequently, the embassy has completed all procedural requirements set by Lao authorities for repatriation. Of the 47 individuals, 30 have already returned to India or others are en route, while the remaining 17 are awaiting travel arrangements and will leave Laos soon.