Jagannath Puri Temple: What Is The Importance Of The Four Doors, Know The Political Attraction

BJP winning in Odisha is historic, as it defeated the 24-year-old reign of BJD in the state. However, in the electoral season, its promise to open all four doors of the Puri’s Jagannath temple, if it comes to power, seems to stand true as Today (June 13) the devotees witnessed the 12th-century old temple that kept its four gates shut since the pandemic (Covid-19) was opened for public.

It was discussed in the new Chief Minister -Mohan Charan Majhi’s first cabinet meeting where he cited the challenges the devotees face amid the other 3 gates remaining shut. It was a challenging task for the devotees to do darshan of Lord Jagannath with the other three gates standing closed.

The Gates:

The grand Jagannath Temple in Odisha’s Puri has 4 gates:

1. Singhadwara’ (Lion Gate)

2. Ashwa Dwara (Horse Gate)

3. Vyaghra Dwara (Tiger Gate)

4. Hasti Dwara (Elephant Gate)

What Is The Importance Of Four Doors?

The temple has four gramnd gates in four different directions which is represented by fopur animals. Starting from the east is Singhadwara also called the Lion Gate. Followed by the next in the west direction is the Vyaghradwara also called the Tiger Gate. In the North stands the Hastidwara aka the Elecphant gate and lastly in the south is Ashvadwara or the Horse Gate. Starting from the east is Singhadwara also called the Lion Gate: The two lion statues in a crouching position at the ‘Singhadwara’ gate symbolize ‘Moksha’ (liberation). This gate is named after the Narasimha incarnation of Lord Vishnu, and Jagannath is also regarded as an avatar of Vishnu. According to popular belief, devotees who enter the temple through this gate are granted ‘moksha’. Followed by the next in the west direction is the Vyaghradwara also called the Tiger Gate:The tiger symbolizes Dharma (one’s own duty or moral path), a key concept in Hindu philosophy. A spiritual seeker must follow their Dharma at every moment. Entering the temple through Vyaghradwara serves as a reminder of one’s Dharma and strengthens their spirit. This gate is used by sages and special devotees to enter the temple. In the North stands the Hastidwara aka the Elecphant gate: Each side of the entrance is adorned with massive elephant statues. In Hindu tradition, the elephant is considered the vehicle of the Goddess of Wealth, Maha Lakshmi. Devotees seeking prosperity enter the temple through this gate. The south is Ashvadwara or the Horse Gate: The horse is a symbolic representation of ‘Kama’ or lust. Near the door, two galloping horses carry Jagannath and Balabhadra in martial splendor. According to legend, devotees relinquish feelings of lust when they enter through this gate, which is also known as the Road of Victory. Historically, kings would enter the temple through this gate to seek the Lord’s blessings for victory in battle.

The Political Attaction

It all began after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah raised concerns about the lost keys of Ratna Bhadar- the inner treasury of the Jagannath Temple. The BJP leaders have criticised BJP led by Naveen Patnaik for not being vernarable about the same. Amit Shah has publicly stated, “The tradition of Jagannath Dham has been undermined in the name of promoting Puri as a tourist hub. Puri has turned into a commercial center. The mutts have been demolished, and the four entry doors of Jagannath Temple remain closed. There was a conspiracy to stop the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath.”

The Odisha government, led by Patnaik, stated in the Assembly that the Ratna Bhandar was last opened in 1985, but the most recent inventory of valuables was made in 1978. Until 1985, no one had seen the inner chamber of the Ratna Bhandar, which is divided into two parts.

About the Teample

The Jagannath Temple is dedicated to the deity Jagannath, a form of Vishnu in Hinduism. It is renowned for its annual Ratha Yatra, or chariot festival, during which the three principal deities are pulled on large, intricately decorated temple cars. The worship is conducted by priests from the Bhil Sabar tribal community and other communities within the temple. Unlike the stone and metal idols commonly found in Hindu temples, the image of Jagannath is crafted from wood, and every 12 or 19 years, it is ceremonially replaced with an exact replica.

