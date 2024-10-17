Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

LIVE: Nayab Singh Saini Takes Oath As Haryana CM For Second Time

PM Modi will address a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting in Chandigarh, marking the first gathering of NDA leaders since the government’s formation for a third term.

LIVE: Nayab Singh Saini Takes Oath As Haryana CM For Second Time

Nayab Singh Saini, a key leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is set to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Haryana for a second term on Thursday, October 17, in a ceremony in Panchkula.

The event will be attended by prominent political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, with Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administering the oath.

PM Modi will address a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting in Chandigarh, marking the first gathering of NDA leaders since the government’s formation for a third term. Notable attendees include Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Maharashtra Chief Minister Ek Nath Shinde, underscoring the alliance’s unity.

LIVE UPDATES

Oct 17, 1:25 PM : Anil Vij Takes Oath as a Minister in Haryana’s newly formed government.

Haryana BJP’s senior leader Anil Vij pn October 17, took oath as a minister in Haryana’s newly formed goverment. He wON Ambala Cantt by a margin of 7,248 votes against Independent candidate Chitra Sarwara

Oct 17, 1:21 PM: Nayab Singh Saini Takes Oath as Haryana CM For Second Time.

Oct 17, 1:19 PM: PM Modi Arrives for Haryana CM Swearing-In Ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Dussehra Ground in Sector 5, Panchkula, for the swearing-in ceremony of Haryana CM-designate Nayab Singh Saini and the new Haryana government. Following the ceremony, PM Modi will address a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting in Chandigarh, marking the first gathering of NDA leaders since the formation of the government for a third term.

Watch:

Oct 17, 1: 12 PM: To Be Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini has arrived at the venue for the oath ceremony in Panchkula.

Oct 17, 12:58 PM: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and various other leaders attended Nayab Singh Saini’s swearing-in ceremony as Haryana CM in Panchkula.

watch:

Oct. 17, 12:30 PM: Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief ministers arrived in Haryana for the oath-taking ceremony of CM-designate Nayab Singh Saini.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, and Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, all arrived in Chandigarh to participate in the ceremony.

Filed under

CM Nayab Singh Saini Haryana Elections Nayab Singh Saini
Advertisement

Also Read

First Time In History, India Sets Embarassing Record: 1st Test Against New Zealand

First Time In History, India Sets Embarassing Record: 1st Test Against New Zealand

Who Is India’s Richest Actress? THIS 90s Bollywood Star Has ₹4600 Crore Net Worth!

Who Is India’s Richest Actress? THIS 90s Bollywood Star Has ₹4600 Crore Net Worth!

Did Liam Payne Predict His Death Days Before He Passed Away?

Did Liam Payne Predict His Death Days Before He Passed Away?

What Did Narendra Modi Speak With Justin Trudeau On Nijjar’s Killing In G20 Summit?

What Did Narendra Modi Speak With Justin Trudeau On Nijjar’s Killing In G20 Summit?

RG KAR CASE: Junior Doctors’ Hunger Strike For Justice In West Bengal Enters 13th Day

RG KAR CASE: Junior Doctors’ Hunger Strike For Justice In West Bengal Enters 13th Day

Entertainment

Who Is India’s Richest Actress? THIS 90s Bollywood Star Has ₹4600 Crore Net Worth!

Who Is India’s Richest Actress? THIS 90s Bollywood Star Has ₹4600 Crore Net Worth!

Did Liam Payne Predict His Death Days Before He Passed Away?

Did Liam Payne Predict His Death Days Before He Passed Away?

Salman Khan’s Ex Somy Ali Invites Lawrence Bishnoi to Zoom Call: ‘Please Share Your Number’

Salman Khan’s Ex Somy Ali Invites Lawrence Bishnoi to Zoom Call: ‘Please Share Your Number’

Heartbreak: Liam Payne Fans Mourn One Direction Star Death In Buenos Aires

Heartbreak: Liam Payne Fans Mourn One Direction Star Death In Buenos Aires

Tiger Shroff Signs On As A Marquee Player for Mumbai FC : A Local Football Club

Tiger Shroff Signs On As A Marquee Player for Mumbai FC : A Local Football

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox