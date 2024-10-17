LIVE: Nayab Singh Saini Takes Oath As Haryana CM For Second Time

PM Modi will address a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting in Chandigarh, marking the first gathering of NDA leaders since the government’s formation for a third term.

Nayab Singh Saini, a key leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is set to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Haryana for a second term on Thursday, October 17, in a ceremony in Panchkula.

The event will be attended by prominent political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, with Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administering the oath.

PM Modi will address a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting in Chandigarh, marking the first gathering of NDA leaders since the government’s formation for a third term. Notable attendees include Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Maharashtra Chief Minister Ek Nath Shinde, underscoring the alliance’s unity.

LIVE UPDATES

Oct 17, 1:25 PM : Anil Vij Takes Oath as a Minister in Haryana’s newly formed government.

Haryana BJP’s senior leader Anil Vij pn October 17, took oath as a minister in Haryana’s newly formed goverment. He wON Ambala Cantt by a margin of 7,248 votes against Independent candidate Chitra Sarwara

Oct 17, 1:21 PM: Nayab Singh Saini Takes Oath as Haryana CM For Second Time.

#WATCH | Nayab Singh Saini takes oath as Haryana CM for the second consecutive time, in Panchkula Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and other CMs, Deputy CMs, Union… pic.twitter.com/WK9ljGLwzd — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2024

Oct 17, 1:19 PM: PM Modi Arrives for Haryana CM Swearing-In Ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Dussehra Ground in Sector 5, Panchkula, for the swearing-in ceremony of Haryana CM-designate Nayab Singh Saini and the new Haryana government. Following the ceremony, PM Modi will address a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting in Chandigarh, marking the first gathering of NDA leaders since the formation of the government for a third term.

Watch:

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Dussehra Ground in Sector 5, Panchkula, for the swearing-in ceremony of Haryana CM-designate Nayab Singh Saini and the new Haryana government pic.twitter.com/pycGFJoZMY — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2024

Oct 17, 1: 12 PM: To Be Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini has arrived at the venue for the oath ceremony in Panchkula.

#WATCH | Haryana CM-designate Nayab Singh Saini to shortly take oath as Haryana CM, in Panchkula pic.twitter.com/2mzAKm0iGf — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2024

Oct 17, 12:58 PM: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and various other leaders attended Nayab Singh Saini’s swearing-in ceremony as Haryana CM in Panchkula.

watch:

#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and other CMs, Deputy CMs, Union Ministers, NDA leaders present at the swearing-in ceremony of Haryana CM-designate Nayab… pic.twitter.com/evktPWkU7p — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2024

Oct. 17, 12:30 PM: Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief ministers arrived in Haryana for the oath-taking ceremony of CM-designate Nayab Singh Saini.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, and Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, all arrived in Chandigarh to participate in the ceremony.