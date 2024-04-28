Madrasa Students from Bihar, Suspected of Trafficking, Found Safe in UP: Authorities

A group of minor boys, initially suspected of being trafficked, were discovered to be madrasa students returning from their Eid holidays, according to officials on Saturday.

The incident unfolded when authorities intercepted a bus from Bihar, acting on intelligence regarding possible trafficking. The bus was en route to Saharanpur from Bihar’s Araraiya district.

Chairman of the Child Welfare Committee (Ayodhya), Sarvesh Awasthi, disclosed, “Upon interception in the city late on Friday, a total of 95 children aged eight to 15 were found on board.”

Further investigation revealed that all minors hailed from Araraiya and were enrolled in a madrasa in Saharanpur. They were returning home after celebrating Eid.

Circle Officer (City) Shailendra Singh emphasized, “As per protocol, the children were escorted to a government shelter home in Lucknow. Their parents were contacted and asked to identify them at the shelter home.”

The swift action was taken to dispel any suspicions of human trafficking, reiterated officials.

Following thorough identity verification on Saturday, most children were permitted to continue their journey to Saharanpur.

Hafiz Irfan Ahmad, president of Jamiat Ulema Hind Ayodhya, was briefed on the matter and interacted with the children. He clarified, “Misinformation led to confusion about human trafficking. The children are now safely housed in a children’s home in Lucknow, awaiting their parents’ arrival and verification from the Saharanpur madrasa.”