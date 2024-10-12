Home
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Veteran Actor Sayaji Shinde Joins Ajit Pawar Led NCP

Ajit Pawar expressed his enthusiasm about Shinde's entry into the party, stating that he would serve as one of the NCP's star campaigners for the upcoming elections. Pawar hinted at the possibility of more notable personalities joining the party in the near future.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Veteran Actor Sayaji Shinde Joins Ajit Pawar Led NCP

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, veteran actor Sayaji Shinde has officially joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Ajit Pawar. The announcement was made in Mumbai on October 11, 2024, during a welcoming ceremony attended by prominent party leaders, including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, NCP working president Praful Patel, and State unit chief Sunil Tatkare.

Ajit Pawar expressed his enthusiasm about Shinde’s entry into the party, stating that he would serve as one of the NCP’s star campaigners for the upcoming elections. Pawar hinted at the possibility of more notable personalities joining the party in the near future. Shinde, in his remarks, noted that his portrayal of politicians in films has inspired him to enter the political arena, expressing admiration for Ajit Pawar’s governance style. “To work more effectively, I need to be a part of the system,” he said.

Pawar, who admitted to not being a frequent movie-goer, acknowledged Shinde’s contributions to cinema and his commitment to social causes, including tree plantation initiatives across Maharashtra. This remark highlights Shinde’s dual role as an artist and a social activist.

Shinde’s Journey in Cinema

Born in the Satara district of Maharashtra, Sayaji Shinde began his career in Marathi theatre before making his mark in Bollywood. He gained widespread recognition with his powerful performance as a villain in the 1999 film “Shool.” Over the years, he has showcased his versatility by acting in various Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, and Bhojpuri.

Some of his notable films include “Bharathi,” a biopic on national poet Subramania Bharathi, “Antim: The Final Truth,” and “1: Nenokkadine.” His work has earned him several accolades, including the Tamil Nadu State Award for Best Actor, underscoring his impact on Indian cinema.

Entry In Politics

Shinde’s transition from acting to politics represents a growing trend where film personalities leverage their public recognition to influence political discourse. NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal praised Shinde’s diverse filmography and his commitment to social causes, emphasizing that the party takes pride in his association.

As Maharashtra gears up for the Assembly elections next month, Sayaji Shinde’s entry into the NCP could draw more attention to the party’s campaigning as Maharashtra prepares for the Assembly elections next month.

ALSO READ: Amit Shah Finalises Mahayuti Alliance Seat-sharing Ahead of Maharashtra Elections

Filed under

Ajit Pawar maharashtra MAHARASHTRA ELECTIONS NCP SAYAJI SHINDE
