Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Confident of Victory in Baramati Parliamentary Constituency

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressed confidence in the victory of their candidate in the Baramati parliamentary constituency, which went to polls on May 7. Ajit Pawar’s wife, Sunetra Pawar, contested as the candidate of the BJP-led Maha Yuti alliance, while his sister, Supriya Sule, represented the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Considered the stronghold of the Pawar family, the Baramati seat witnessed a significant electoral battle, reflecting broader political dynamics in Maharashtra.

During an election campaign for NCP candidate Shivajirao Adhavrao Patil in Shirur taluka of Pune district, Ajit Pawar stated, “Our candidate from the Baramati parliamentary constituency will win the election.”

Expressing disappointment over the relatively low voter turnout in Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar emphasized the importance of citizen participation in the electoral process. He urged voters to consider candidates’ capabilities in addressing regional issues, securing central funds for development projects, and resolving water crisis concerns.

Ajit Pawar called for increased voter engagement in the upcoming phases of polling to uphold democratic values.

Notably, the third phase of polling on May 7 recorded a nationwide voter turnout of approximately 60.97%, with Assam registering the highest turnout at 75.01%, while Maharashtra recorded the lowest at 53.95%.

With 48 Lok Sabha seats, Maharashtra remains a crucial battleground in the national electoral landscape.

