Maldivian Ministers Resign Ahead Of President Muizzu’s Upcoming Visit To India

In a surprising turn of events, two junior ministers from the Maldivian government, Malsha Shareef and Mariyam Shiuna, have resigned ahead of President Mohamed Muizzu’s planned visit to New Delhi. Their resignation comes in the wake of controversy stemming from their earlier criticisms of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The two ministers, who were suspended in January 2024 for their disparaging comments about Modi on the social media platform X, have stepped down as a gesture of diplomatic goodwill. Shareef and Shiuna, both from the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Information, and Arts, along with fellow minister Abdulla Mahzoom Majid, had previously referred to Modi using derogatory terms, including “clown” and “terrorist.” Their comments were made in response to Modi’s promotion of tourism in Lakshadweep, which was perceived as a challenge to Muizzu’s pro-China stance and his intention to pivot away from the Maldives’ “India first” policy.

The remarks caused significant diplomatic friction between India and the Maldives, leading to a social media campaign by Indian celebrities urging tourism in local destinations, which subsequently impacted Indian tourist arrivals to the Maldives, a popular luxury destination.

Although the Maldives government has yet to issue an official comment on the resignations, a government official has confirmed the departures. The resignation of the ministers appears to be a strategic move to ease tensions ahead of President Muizzu’s visit to India.

Muizzu’s visit to India is highly anticipated as it represents a key moment in restoring and strengthening the relationship between the two nations. His visit follows a period of strained relations after his election win and subsequent demand for the removal of Indian defence personnel stationed in the Maldives. India completed the personnel replacements in May, and diplomatic relations have since shown signs of improvement.

The upcoming visit is expected to focus on enhancing bilateral ties and exploring new areas of cooperation. Muizzu has previously expressed optimism about the visit, stating that strong ties with India will benefit the Maldives economically and politically.

As both nations work to mend and strengthen their diplomatic relationship, the resignation of these ministers marks a significant step towards resolving past conflicts and building a more cooperative future.

