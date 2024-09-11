TMC Minister Accuses Protesting Doctors Of Political Motives Amid Standoff With State Government

In the ongoing standoff between junior doctors and the state government, TMC Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya has accused the protesting doctors of having “ulterior political motives.”

In the ongoing standoff between junior doctors and the state government, TMC Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya has accused the protesting doctors of having “ulterior political motives.” The conflict centers on negotiations for talks about the terms of engagement.

In a recent video posted on the social media platform X, Bhattacharya criticized the doctors for their response to an invitation sent by the health secretary. She claimed the government’s readiness to engage in talks should not be subject to any preconditions.

The minister alleged that the delayed response to the health secretary’s email, sent on Tuesday, was part of a “hidden political agenda.” She noted, “We would like to ask the protesting doctors – Is it acceptable to send an email to the CMO at 3.45 am in the morning? Naturally not. So, there is a hidden political agenda behind all this.”

The protesting doctors had initially rejected the invitation, citing their dissatisfaction with receiving it from the health secretary, whom they are demanding be removed. They also expressed concerns that the invite did not acknowledge the numerous female doctors participating in the protest.

To break the deadlock, the doctors indicated their willingness to resume talks. In response, the state chief secretary sent another email invitation early on Wednesday, around 3:23 am. Bhattacharya criticized the doctors for their late reply to this second invitation.

“They were informed 2 and a half hours in advance and were asked to bring a delegation of 12 to 15 people. They could have attended the meeting, but they responded almost two hours later,” she said.

The minister urged the protesting junior doctors to return to their duties and adhere to the Supreme Court’s decision. “I request the junior doctors to consider this. Don’t fall for political provocations. Do the right thing. We appeal to you to discharge the duties that come with this noble profession,” Bhattacharya concluded.

