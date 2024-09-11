Government Expands Ayushman Bharat Scheme To Cover Senior Citizens Over 70 With Rs 5 Lakh Health Coverage

In a significant move to enhance healthcare access for the elderly, the Indian government is set to extend the Ayushman Bharat scheme to include senior citizens aged 70 years and above.

In a significant move to enhance healthcare access for the elderly, the Indian government is set to extend the Ayushman Bharat scheme to include senior citizens aged 70 years and above. This expansion, fulfilling a promise from the BJP’s election manifesto, will provide universal health coverage to approximately 6 crore senior citizens and 4.5 crore families across the country.

New Coverage Details

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the expansion, stating that the decision will greatly benefit senior citizens by offering them free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh annually. The top-up is designed to provide additional financial protection for those already covered under the scheme. For families not previously covered, the scheme now includes shared coverage of Rs 5 lakh per year specifically for medical expenses related to their elderly members. Those with ESIC or private health insurance will also be eligible for this enhanced coverage.

“The inclusion of our senior citizens who are over 70 years old under the Ayushman Bharat PM Jan Arogya Yojana is a major humanitarian step. It will cover around 4.5 crore families and 6 crore senior citizens with free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh,” Vaishnaw said.

Implementation and Application

The expanded coverage is expected to roll out soon. Senior citizens will need to apply to be included in the scheme, which aims to provide comprehensive health protection and financial relief for families with aging members.

Presidential Announcement

Earlier this year, President Droupadi Murmu had announced during a joint session of Parliament that all citizens aged over 70 would receive free treatment under the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme. She also highlighted the progress of the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), which currently offers free healthcare services to 55 crore beneficiaries.

Additionally, President Murmu emphasized the establishment of 25,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras nationwide to supply affordable medicines to the public.

Scheme Overview

Recognized as the largest publicly funded health insurance program globally, the AB-PMJAY provides Rs 5 lakh in annual health coverage for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization to 12 crore families. The scheme’s effectiveness is enhanced by State Health Agencies (SHAs), which empanel hospitals to ensure widespread access to quality healthcare services.

This expansion of Ayushman Bharat is a crucial step towards improving healthcare accessibility for India’s elderly population, ensuring that they receive the medical care and financial support they need in their later years.

ALSO READ | Sikh Community Protests Outside Rahul Gandhi’s Residence Over Remarks Made In The US | NewsX