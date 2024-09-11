Sikh Community Protests Outside Rahul Gandhi’s Residence Over Remarks Made In The US

Leaders from the Sikh community staged a protest outside the official residence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, demanding an apology for remarks he made during a recent address in the United States.

Leaders from the Sikh community staged a protest outside the official residence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, demanding an apology for remarks he made during a recent address in the United States. The demonstration, organized by the Sikh Prakoshth of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi, was in response to Gandhi’s comments about the Sikh community.

During a speech in Washington D.C. on Monday, Rahul Gandhi criticized the current situation in India concerning Sikh rights. He claimed that Sikhs face challenges regarding their religious practices, such as wearing turbans and carrying religious symbols like the kada, and suggested that these issues reflect broader religious intolerance in India. Gandhi also accused the RSS of promoting an agenda that devalues certain religions and communities.

Gandhi’s remarks have triggered a political uproar in India. BJP leaders have condemned his statements, accusing him of defaming India on foreign soil. The Sikh community, in particular, has expressed outrage, asserting that Gandhi’s comments were inaccurate and offensive.

At the protest outside Gandhi’s residence at 10 Janpath, the demonstrators, including women, carried placards and chanted slogans. They marched from Vigyan Bhawan towards Gandhi’s home but were stopped by the police before they could reach their destination. The protesters demanded that Gandhi issue a public apology for allegedly “humiliating” Sikhs and accused the Congress party of being responsible for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in India.

RP Singh, a spokesperson for the Sikh Prakoshth, criticized Gandhi’s use of international platforms to make such statements. “Rahul Gandhi should apologize. He used foreign land to defame India and made statements suggesting that Sikhs are not allowed to wear turbans or go to gurdwaras,” Singh said during the protest.

Gandhi’s comments, made during an event with Indian Americans, included a personal interaction where he asked an attendee wearing a turban about the challenges faced by Sikhs in India. He emphasized that the broader fight for religious freedom extends to all communities in India.

The ongoing controversy highlights the sensitive nature of religious and political discourse in India, particularly regarding the portrayal of communal issues on international platforms. As tensions continue, both Gandhi and the protesting community face mounting scrutiny and calls for resolution.

