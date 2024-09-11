Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Protesters Ready To Talk With State Government, Demand Larger Delegation & Resignations

Junior doctors in West Bengal are continuing their protest against the brutal rape and murder of their 31-year-old colleague at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Junior doctors in West Bengal are continuing their protest against the brutal rape and murder of their 31-year-old colleague at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. They are determined to keep demonstrating until their demands are met, despite a Supreme Court order to return to work by Tuesday evening.

The protesting doctors have agreed to talk with the state government but are insisting on their own terms. They want a delegation of 25-35 members to be allowed to meet with officials, instead of the 10 members proposed by the government. They are also requesting an official invitation through proper channels and are willing to hold discussions at any location, including Nabanna, the state secretariat. Until these conditions are met, the doctors plan to continue their overnight protest near Swasthya Bhawan.

On Monday, the Supreme Court warned that continued work abstention could lead to serious consequences. In response, the state government announced that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had invited the protesters to a meeting at the secretariat to address the issue. However, the doctors have rejected this invitation, calling it “insulting” because it was issued by the state health secretary, whom they are demanding to resign.

The junior doctors have been on strike since the incident on August 9, and their demands include the removal of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and several senior health officials. They are frustrated with the government’s restriction on the number of representatives allowed to meet with the chief minister.

In response to the ongoing crisis, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has scheduled a meeting for Thursday to review the state’s health facilities and discuss improvements in safety, security, and patient services. The meeting will take place at 1 pm at the state secretariat, Nabanna Sabhaghar. Invitations have been sent to principals, directors, Medical Superintendents, Vice-Principals, as well as police commissioners, district magistrates, and Chief Medical Officers from across the state.

The official notice for the meeting states: “This is to inform you that Chief Minister, West Bengal shall hold a meeting on the subject mentioned above from Nabanna Sabhaghar on 12 September, 2024 at 1.00. You are requested to attend the meeting physically or in virtual mode along with the officers as per the enclosed list. This is for your kind information and taking necessary action.

