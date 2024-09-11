BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi For Meeting Ilhan Omar, Labels Her ‘Pakistan-Sponsored

Following Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's interaction with controversial Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of aligning himself with Ilhan Omar, whom Malviya described as a "Pakistan-sponsored anti-India voice."

Taking to X, Malviya said “India’s Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi meets Ilhan Omar in the USA, a Pakistan-sponsored anti-India voice, a radical Islamist, and an advocate of independent Kashmir.”

He further claimed, that even Pakistani leaders would be wary of associating with extreme elements and accused the Congress of working against India.

India’s Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi meets Ilhan Omar in the USA, a Pakistan sponsored anti-India voice, a radical Islamist and an advocate of independent Kashmir. Even Pakistani leaders would be more circumspect about being seen with such rabid elements. Congress is now… pic.twitter.com/kEkNLrXvCV — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 11, 2024

These comments followed Rahul Gandhi’s address to the Indian diaspora in the United States, where he criticized the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Asserting that people are no longer intimidated by them.

Brief Information On Ilhan Omar

For unversed, Ilhan Omar is a controversial Democratic Congresswoman from Minnesota, who fled Somalia with her family due to the civil war in 1991 and spent four years in a Kenyan refugee camp before moving to the United States in 1995.

Later, she became the first Somali-American in Congress and was the first woman of color to represent Minnesota from 2017 to 2019.

Ilhan Omar is known for her critical stance on India. She has faced significant backlash for her visit to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in 2022.

Subsequently in June 2022, she introduced a resolution in the US House of Representatives condemning India’s alleged human rights abuses and violations of religious freedom against various minority groups.

