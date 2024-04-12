Manish Sisodia Seeks Interim Bail for Lok Sabha Campaign, Cites Delay in Trial

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader, Manish Sisodia, has approached the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi, requesting interim bail to participate in campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Sisodia is currently under judicial custody related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam case.

In his plea for interim bail, Sisodia emphasized the need to engage in election campaigning, citing the urgency of the electoral process. This move comes after the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) opposed his regular bail plea, highlighting delays caused by frivolous applications in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

The primary argument presented by Sisodia’s counsel centered on the sluggish pace of trial proceedings, underlining the importance of a fair and timely legal process. Despite these arguments, Sisodia’s judicial custody has been extended until April 18.

The legal saga involving Sisodia began with his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on March 9, 2023, in connection with the excise policy case. Prior to this, he was also arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on February 26, 2023, related to the same case.

Sisodia’s resignation from the Delhi cabinet on February 28 last year marked a significant shift in his political journey, leading to his current legal challenges and the pursuit of interim bail to actively participate in electoral activities.