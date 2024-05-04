Air India Plans Resumption Of Delhi-Tel Aviv Flights On May 16

Air India has announced plans to recommence flight operations between Delhi and Tel Aviv, starting May 16. The decision comes after a temporary halt in flights due to heightened tensions in the Middle East region.

The airline, in a statement shared on X, confirmed its intention to resume services between the two cities with five weekly flights from May 16, 2024.

UPDATE: Air India will resume its services between Delhi and Tel Aviv with five weekly flights from 16 May 2024. The flights are bookable on all channels. For more information, please call our 24/7 Contact Centre at 011-69329333 / 011-69329999. — Air India (@airindia) May 3, 2024

Initially, Air India had suspended flights to Tel Aviv until April 30, a move later extended until May 15 amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions. However, with the situation evolving, the airline has opted to restart operations to meet the needs of travelers.

This development marks a significant step for Air India, especially considering the recent resumption of flights to Tel Aviv on March 3 after a hiatus of almost five months.

The decision to resume flights underscores Air India’s commitment to providing essential air connectivity while navigating the complex dynamics of regional conflicts. Despite the ongoing tensions, the airline aims to facilitate travel between Delhi and Tel Aviv, recognizing the importance of maintaining vital transportation links.

The resumption of flights comes at a time when tensions persist in the Middle East, primarily stemming from the enduring conflict between Israel and Hamas. Despite the challenges posed by the situation, Air India remains steadfast in its efforts to restore normalcy to air travel routes, prioritizing the safety and convenience of passengers.

As Air India prepares to relaunch operations on the Delhi-Tel Aviv route, travelers can expect enhanced safety measures and protocols in place to ensure a seamless and secure travel experience. With the resumption of services, the airline looks forward to serving passengers and contributing to the facilitation of travel between India and Israel.