Mauritius Grants Special Leave to Hindu Public Officers on Ram Temple Inauguration Day

In a gesture of cultural and religious sensitivity, the Mauritian government has announced a special leave of two hours for Hindu public officers on January 22 to allow them to participate in local events marking the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, India. The decision was made by the Mauritian Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, recognizing the significance of the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

The official statement from the Cabinet read, “(The) Cabinet has agreed to the grant of a one-off special leave of two hours on Monday, January 22, 2024, as from 1400 hours to public officers of Hindu faith, subject to exigencies of service, in the context of the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir in India, which is a landmark event as it symbolizes the return of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.”

The ceremonial installation of the idol of Shri Ram Lalla inside the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple is scheduled for January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to attend the event. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has planned a seven-day ceremony starting on January 16, including Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla.

Leaders and dignitaries from various backgrounds have been invited to the grand opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, which is expected to be a momentous occasion for Hindus around the world. The Mauritian government’s decision to grant special leave highlights the global interest and reverence surrounding this historic event.

In a related context, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the Indian envoy to the US, spoke at an event titled ‘Ramayana across Asia and Beyond’ at the US Capitol Hill. Ambassador Sandhu emphasized the universal appeal of the Ramayana, stating that it serves as a bridge across geographies and teaches profound lessons about human relationships, governance, spirituality, justice, sacrifice, loyalty, and the eternal struggle between good and evil.

Several ambassadors, including Thailand’s envoy to the US, Tanee Sangrat, expressed their joy and anticipation for the opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, emphasizing its cultural significance and the shared heritage across the Asia-Pacific region. The event was organized as part of the ongoing preparations for the grand temple inauguration in Ayodhya on January 22.