NIA's Most Wanted LeT Commander Killed in Encounter; Three Terrorists Slain in Kulgam, Kashmir

The Security forces in engaged in Redwani Payeen area of Kulgam district in Kashmir in a fierce encounter with militants, resulting in the neutralization of Basit Ahmed Dar, a notorious commander affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba’s (LeT) offshoot group, The Resistant Front (TRF), along with two other militants identified as Momin Gulzar and Fahim Ahmed Baba.

The operation, which commenced late Monday night as part of a search operation, culminated in the successful elimination of the militants during an intense gunfight on Wednesday night. Basit Ahmed Dar, hailing from Redwani Payeen, was a significant figure within the militant ranks, implicated in numerous atrocities including civilian and security personnel killings.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir V K Birdi hailed the operation as a major breakthrough, emphasizing the significance of eliminating individuals responsible for 18 killings, spanning attacks on security forces, civilians, and minority communities. The successful neutralization of these militants marks a crucial victory for the security forces in their ongoing efforts to combat terrorism in the region.

The encounter comes amidst heightened security measures following a recent attack on an Indian Air Force convoy in Poonch district, resulting in the death of an officer and injuries to four others on May 4. In response to the attack, security forces have intensified search operations across the Union territory.

Notably, in a bid to apprehend those responsible for the Poonch attack, CCTV footage and photographs of three suspected terrorists have been released. The individuals, identified as Illiyas, a former Pakistan Army commando, a Pakistani national known as Hadoon (or Hadun), and Abu Hamza, the LeT commander, are believed to have orchestrated the assault.

As security forces continue to maintain a vigilant stance against militant activities, the successful operation in Kulgam stands as a testament to their unwavering dedication in safeguarding the region and its inhabitants from the threat of terrorism.

