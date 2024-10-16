Nayab Singh Saini To Take Oath As Haryana CM On THIS Date

Nayab Singh Saini is chosen as leader of Haryana BJP Legislature Party, to take oath as Haryana CM for the second time tomorrow, October 17.

Nayab Singh Saini has emerged as the chief ministerial face following the recent Haryana Assembly elections, in which the BJP secured its third consecutive term. The party won 48 seats, narrowly outpacing the Congress, which claimed 37 seats in the 90-member assembly.

Preparations for the upcoming oath-taking ceremony are in full swing, with elaborate security arrangements in place. Approximately 500 VVIPs from across the country, including 14 chief ministers, Union Ministers, and prominent members of the BJP leadership, are expected to attend.

Officials have organized transportation for key leaders, some of whom will arrive by chartered flights. Others will land at the Panchkula helipad in Sector 5 or Chandigarh airport. A massive stage has been constructed at Dussehra Ground to accommodate the large gathering, and a special pathway is being laid out to ensure smooth movement in the venue. The ceremony is set to be a significant political event with a strong show of leadership and power.

