Wednesday, October 16, 2024
LIVE: Omar Abdullah Becomes Jammu And Kashmir’s CM For The Second Time

JKNC chief Farooq Abdullah also arrives at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Omar Abdullah as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

LIVE: Omar Abdullah Becomes Jammu And Kashmir’s CM For The Second Time

Omar Abdullah to become the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir for the second time.

LIVE UPDATES:

12:30 pm: On Omar Abdullah took oath as J&K CM, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge says, “I have come here to congratulate him. We are happy that our alliance partner became the CM and democracy has been established here after a long time…we will ensure that statehood is restored here.”

12: 20 pm: Omar Abdullah sworn in as first Chief Minister of Union Territory Jammu and Kashmir

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav arrived at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Omar Abdullah as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

Also, Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Omar Abdullah as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

JKNC chief Farooq Abdullah also arrives at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Omar Abdullah as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

Filed under

CM Of Jammu and Kashmir Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge omar abdullah
