JKNC chief Farooq Abdullah also arrives at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Omar Abdullah as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

Omar Abdullah to become the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir for the second time.

LIVE UPDATES:

12:30 pm: On Omar Abdullah took oath as J&K CM, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge says, “I have come here to congratulate him. We are happy that our alliance partner became the CM and democracy has been established here after a long time…we will ensure that statehood is restored here.”

On Omar Abdullah took oath as J&K CM, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge says, "I have come here to congratulate him. We are happy that our alliance partner became the CM and democracy has been established here after a long time…we will ensure that statehood is restored here."

12: 20 pm: Omar Abdullah sworn in as first Chief Minister of Union Territory Jammu and Kashmir

Omar Abdullah 1st CM of J&K after Article 370. "I Omar Abdullah, do swear in the name of God that I'll bear true faith & allegiance to the Constitition of India as by law established. That I will uphold the sovereignty and integrity of India.."

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav arrived at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Omar Abdullah as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

Also, Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Omar Abdullah as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

