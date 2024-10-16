Omar Abdullah to become the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir for the second time.
LIVE UPDATES:
12:30 pm: On Omar Abdullah took oath as J&K CM, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge says, “I have come here to congratulate him. We are happy that our alliance partner became the CM and democracy has been established here after a long time…we will ensure that statehood is restored here.”
#WATCH | Srinagar: On Omar Abdullah took oath as J&K CM, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge says, “I have come here to congratulate him. We are happy that our alliance partner became the CM and democracy has been established here after a long time…we will ensure that… pic.twitter.com/ic6ivyLg3x
12: 20 pm: Omar Abdullah sworn in as first Chief Minister of Union Territory Jammu and Kashmir
#BREAKING: Omar Abdullah 1st CM of J&K after Article 370.
“I Omar Abdullah, do swear in the name of God that I’ll bear true faith & allegiance to the Constitition of India as by law established. That I will uphold the sovereignty and integrity of India..” pic.twitter.com/rqun1BxGf6
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav arrived at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Omar Abdullah as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.
Also, Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Omar Abdullah as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.
JKNC chief Farooq Abdullah also arrives at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Omar Abdullah as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.