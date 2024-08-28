Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Nepal Resident Arrested In Shimla With Over 2 kg Of Opium

The police said that the estimated cost of seized contraband is Rs 6,00,000. The accused has been identified as Amar Bahadur Budha. (Read more below)

Himachal Pradesh Police arrested a Nepal resident with 2.890 kg of opium here on Wednesday.

The police said that the estimated cost of seized contraband is Rs 6,00,000. The accused has been identified as Amar Bahadur Budha.

The drug seizure operation was conducted by the personnel from the Chirgaon Police Station. Sub-Inspector Amit Sharma is leading the investigation into this case. The investigation aims to uncover further details related to this significant drug seizure and to identify any broader networks involved, said the police.

The Shimla Police remains committed to combating drug trafficking and ensuring the safety of the community. Further updates will be provided as the investigation develops, according to an official release issued by the police.

(With ANI Inputs)

