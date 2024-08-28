Heavy Rainfall Hits Shimla: IMD Issues Yellow Warning

The district administration reported that at least 20 bodies had been recovered from rubble following multiple landslides in Shimla due to incessant rainfall. The Shimla District Administration held an emergency meeting on August 21 to address the situation and begin road restoration. (Read more below)

The state of Himachal Pradesh has been experiencing heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours, causing significant disruption in the hill resort town of Shimla.

The downpour has resulted in several trees being uprooted, leading to partial damage at the Information and Public Relations Office in Chhota Shimla, after a tree fell on it.

According to the local weather centre in Shimla, the region has recorded 41 mm of rainfall during this period.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning for heavy rainfall across various parts of Himachal Pradesh for the next 24 hours.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Parts of Shimla receive rainfall. As per IMD, Shimla city recorded a minimum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius today. pic.twitter.com/fsd6uXRdsm — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2024

Dr. Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD HP, indicated that four districts in the state are expected to experience heavy rain. “During the past 24 hours, we have observed light to moderate rainfall in several districts of Himachal Pradesh. Manali received 42 mm and Shimla received 41 mm of rainfall. Heavy rain is anticipated in the Kullu, Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi regions. While the monsoon is currently 30% below average in the state, August’s rainfall remains normal. We have issued a yellow warning for heavy rains for the next 24 hours,” Srivastava said.

Earlier on August 22, the district administration reported that at least 20 bodies had been recovered from rubble following multiple landslides in Shimla due to incessant rainfall. The Shimla District Administration held an emergency meeting on August 21 to address the situation and begin road restoration.

Meanwhile, the sinking areas of Shimla city are increasingly concerning scientists and geological experts, who have observed a rising number of landslides and ground subsidence in the region.

Experts stress that controlling and channelling surface water is crucial to prevent further soil saturation and mitigate the risks associated with these sinking areas.

Dr. S.S. Randhawa, Principal Scientist at the Centre for Climate Change within the Department of Environment, Science, and Technology of the Government of Himachal Pradesh, is leading research on this issue. Heading a geological team that studied and reported on last year’s floods in Shimla, Dr. Randhawa emphasized the need for a comprehensive plan to guide the city’s future development.

(With ANI Inputs)

