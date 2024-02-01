Nirmala Sitharaman: Govt will promote vaccination for girls to prevent cervical cancer

The government will promote vaccination for girls between the ages of 9 and 14 in order to prevent cervical cancer, according to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s interim budget speech on Thursday.

“Our government will encourage vaccination for girls in the age group of 9-14 years to prevent cervical cancer,” Sitharaman said while presenting the interim budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha.

Sitharaman emphasized the government’s intentions to establish additional medical schools and stated that better healthcare services are part of the government’s mission to serve the people.

“Several youth are ambitious to get qualified as doctors. They aim to serve our people through improved healthcare services. Our government plans to set up more medical colleges by utilising the existing hospital infrastructure under various departments. A committee for this purpose will be set up to examine the issues and make relevant recommendations,” she added.

The Finance Minister went on to say that all ASHA and Anganwadi workers and helpers will be covered for health care under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. “Upgradation of anganwadi centers under “Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0″ will be expedited for improved nutrition delivery, early childhood care, and development,” she said, noting that various programs for mother and child care will be brought under one comprehensive program for synergy in implementation.

“The newly designed U-WIN platform for managing immunization and intensified efforts of Mission Indradhanush will be rolled out expeditiously throughout the country,” she added.