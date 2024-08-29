The much-anticipated Noida International Airport in Jewar is set to commence commercial flight operations by the end of April 2025, according to the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), the airport’s operator. Initially, commercial flights were expected to start by the end of 2024, but the timeline has been extended to April 2025 due to the current pace of construction and development.

Christoph Schnellmann, CEO of YIAPL, announced that validation flights to test the arrival and departure procedures are likely to begin in December 2024. “The airport’s development is progressing well, with key milestones being met. We expect to submit the aerodrome license application by December 2024, and commercial operations are scheduled to kick off by April 2025. The construction progress over the past two years has been remarkable, positioning the airport to significantly impact the growth of Indian aviation,” Schnellmann said.

During a recent media visit to the construction site, YIAPL officials provided updates on the airport’s development. The Noida International Airport, once fully operational, will span 5,000 hectares and include a dedicated cargo hub covering 80 acres. The passenger terminal is currently under construction, with ongoing work on the facade, roofing, and the installation of the baggage handling system nearing completion. The airport’s primary runway, a 3.9 km long and 60-meter-wide stretch, is already complete, with additional work on runway markings, approach lights, and airfield ground lighting in progress.

The air traffic control tower is also in the final stages of development, with urban system designs and finishing works underway. The calibration of navigational aids and the Instrument Landing System (ILS) is currently being conducted on-site, ensuring readiness for future flight operations.

YIAPL emphasized that the Noida International Airport will be the largest in the country, featuring a fully electric fleet of ground service equipment and a digital, paperless passenger experience. “We have signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with airlines like IndiGo and Akasa Air, and we are currently working on network planning and operational requirements. Key aeronautical concessions, including into-plane fueling services, ground handling, and cargo operations, have been awarded. Additionally, non-aeronautical concessions for retail, dining, lounges, duty-free shopping, and hotel services have been secured,” stated Kiran Jain, Chief Operating Officer of Noida International Airport.

Jain also mentioned that the factory acceptance tests for critical airport systems have been completed, and equipment has begun arriving at the site. “We are testing check-in kiosks, self-service bag drops, and e-gates to ensure operational readiness. We have also finalized agreements for essential operational and maintenance services, including airfield lighting, passenger boarding bridges, lifts, and escalators. The application for the aerodrome license is on track to be submitted by the end of 2024,” he added.

The airport’s construction is being carried out in collaboration with Tata Projects Limited, with all stakeholders working together to maintain high momentum and quality standards. “Our goal is to blend Indian hospitality with Swiss technology and efficiency to create a modern, user-friendly airport design that reflects Indian culture,” Jain noted.

The first phase of the airport will include one runway and one terminal, with a capacity to handle up to 12 million passengers annually. Upon completion of all four phases, the airport is expected to accommodate 70 million passengers per year, making it a major hub for international and domestic travel in India.