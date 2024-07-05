Om Birla's Daughter Takes Legal Action Against Social Media Defamation

Anjali Birla, who is an IRPS officer and the daughter of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, has filed a defamation suit in the Delhi High Court.

She seeks the removal of social media posts that falsely allege she passed UPSC exams on her first attempt due to her father’s influence.

In her defamation suit, Anjali Birla has highlighted that various social media posts are spreading misleading and false information about her, which she claims are defamatory in nature.

It further stated that the false and baseless allegations being disseminated in a brazen manner indicate clear intentions to unlawfully damage plaintiff’s reputation and standing through defamatory narratives.

Based on this assertion alone, the plaintiff believes that the current lawsuit should succeed on its merits.

The bench of Justice Navin Chawla agreed to hear the matter today after,

Appearing for Anjali Birla, Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar mentioned the matter urgent listing.

According to the sources, suit stated that several individuals are attempting to completely destroy Plaintiff’s professional reputation without any basis in truth or evidence, solely for the purpose of creating controversies against the present government, particularly targeting the plaintiff herself.

Defendants in the suits are Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Google Inc, X Corp (formerly known as Twitter) and John Doe (John Doe is used to refer to a man/party whose real name is not known).

It is further stated that this lawsuit is also being brought to prevent the defendants from misusing and tarnishing the reputation of the plaintiff and her family members, including her father, Shri Om Birla, who is the Hon’ble Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha of India.

The plaintiff contends that there is a deliberate intention to spread false and disparaging information, which could harm their reputations.

Anjali Birla through a representative has recently filed a complaint before the Inspector General of Police, Cyber Cell, Maharashtra against the several twitter account holders & Others known and unknown for commission of offences punishable under sections 61, 78, 318, 351, 352, 356 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (hereinafter referred to as BNS) along with Sec.66(C) of Information Technology Act, 2000 as amended 2008.

On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was also registered on 5.07.2024 under sections 78,79,318(2), 352, 356(2), 353(2) and 3(5) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita Act, 2023 along with section 66 (C) of the Information Technology Act, 2000 as amended 2008 against the X Corp and others by Cyber Cell, Maharashtra.

