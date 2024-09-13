Home
‘Please Help Me’: Andhra Woman Shares Video, Claims To Be Victim Of Physical Abuse

A woman from Andhra Pradesh, who went to Kuwait seeking employment, has released a video claiming she has faced severe physical and mental abuse from her employer.

In the video, Kavita, a resident of Annamayya district, pleads with Andhra Pradesh Minister Ram Prasad Reddy for rescue from her torment. She says, “Please help me, sir. I am being tortured here. I came to Kuwait for my two children and disabled husband, but I am being subjected to severe injustice.”

Kavita alleges that her situation deteriorated when her employer confined her to a room, withheld food, and placed her under house arrest at her workplace. She also claims that the agent who arranged her travel has threatened her, blocked her phone, and cut off her communication with family and authorities.

Also Read: Who’s The Bigger Dictator’? Indira Gandhi or Mamata Banerjee: Amit Malviya Jibes At Mamata Over Denied Live Telecast

In response to her plea, Mr. Reddy has contacted Union Minister Kondapalli Srinivas, requesting his assistance to secure Kavita’s safe return to India. Kavita’s case underscores the plight of many migrant workers in Gulf countries, who often face exploitation and abuse under the Kafala system, which ties their legal status to their employers.

Tags:

Andhra Pradesh Woman kuwait Mental abuse physical abuse

