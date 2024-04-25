PM Modi Expresses Gratitude To Italian Prime Minister Meloni For G7 Summit Outreach Sessions Invitation During Phone Call

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart, Georgia Meloni, engaged in a telephone discussion on Thursday, reaffirming their dedication to enhancing bilateral strategic cooperation. During the conversation, Prime Minister Modi conveyed his best wishes to PM Meloni and the citizens of Italy on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of Liberation Day.

Additionally, he expressed gratitude to PM Meloni for extending an invitation to the G7 Summit Outreach Sessions, scheduled for June 2024 in Puglia, Italy.

“The leaders discussed taking forward the important outcomes from India’s G20 Presidency, especially that support the Global South, at the G7 Summit under Italy’s Presidency. They reaffirmed their commitment to continue to strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership,” a PMO release said.

The leaders also shared perspectives on regional and global events of common concern. The Group of Seven (G7) is an informal assembly comprising Italy, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America.

The European Union is also involved in the Group, with representation at summits by the President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission. Italy took over the G7 Presidency for the seventh time on January 1 this year, with its term lasting until December 31, 2024.

