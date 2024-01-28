PM Modi highlights the significance of Ram Mandir in 109th edition of Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and how it brought the country together in the 109th episode of “Mann ki Baat” on Sunday. Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi and BJP President JP Nadda were seen in Delhi tuning in to the Prime Minister’s well-liked Mann ki Baat radio talk.

The nation was brought together by the Pran Prathishtha ceremony held at Ram Mandir, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted in his most recent Mann ki Baat speech. The Constitution’s authors drew inspiration from Lord Rama’s governance, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted in his most recent speech.

“The Constitution of India has been crafted with such profound deliberation that it is often referred to as a living document. In the third chapter of this constitution, which is considered the heart of the document, the fundamental rights of the citizens of India are delineated. What adds an intriguing aspect to this chapter is the placement of images depicting Lord Rama, Mother Sita, and Lakshmana at the beginning by the framers of our constitution”, he said.

PM Modi emphasized once more how the Pran Partishtha ceremony brought the nation together and created a common bond among its people. Prime Minister Modi emphasized the role of Lord Shri Ram in promoting national unity, saying that people’s attitudes are similar, that people’s devotion is unique, and that conversations are echoed by the name Ram because Ram lives in everyone’s heart.

“Numerous individuals from various parts of the country devoted themselves to singing Ram bhajans during this period, offering their dedication to the feet of Shri Ram. On the evening of January 22, the entire nation illuminated the Ram Jyoti, celebrating a collective Diwali,” he added.