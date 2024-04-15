Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of investments flowing into India, regardless of their origin, but stressed the need for products to be manufactured by Indian hands to generate employment opportunities for the country’s youth. Speaking in response to inquiries about the potential entry of Elon Musk’s Tesla and Starlink into the Indian market, PM Modi highlighted the significance of ensuring that the essence of Indian culture is reflected in the products.

In an interview with ANI news agency, PM Modi stated, “Elon Musk is supporter of Modi is one thing, basically, he is a supporter of India…I want investment in India. Paisa kisi ka bhi laga ho, paseena mere desh ka lagna chahiye, uske andar sugandh mere desh ki mitti ki aani chahiye, taaki mere desh ke naujawan ko rozgar mile (I want investment to come to India. It doesn’t matter who has invested money, (but) the sweat put into the work must be that of our own people. The product should have the essence of our soil, so that the young people in the country will get employment opportunities.)

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi speaks on Elon Musk’s entry into the Indian market and job creation, “Elon Musk is supporter of Modi is one thing, basically, he is a supporter of India…I want investment in India. Paisa kisi ka bhi laga ho, paseena mere desh ka lagna chahiye, uske… pic.twitter.com/9EnTLWaZeo — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2024

The Prime Minister’s remarks coincided with reports from a leading newswire stating Tesla’s intentions to establish showrooms in New Delhi and Mumbai, aiming to commence sales later this year.

Additionally, Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s upcoming visit to India, confirmed a few days earlier, to meet with PM Modi was highlighted. PM Modi acknowledged Musk’s admiration for India, reflecting on their previous encounters, including a meeting in 2015 when Musk postponed his prior engagements to guide PM Modi through his factory, showcasing his vision. PM Modi also extended invitations to electric vehicle companies to invest in India, citing the country’s significant strides in the sector, with electric vehicle sales increasing from 2,000 in 2014-15 to 12 lakh units in 2023-24.

