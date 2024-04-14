Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi: BJP's Primary Focus Is Enhancing Social, Physical And Digital Infrastructure

With just five days remaining until the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections begins, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled its election manifesto on Sunday, focusing on development, women’s welfare, and a vision for a “Viksit Bharat” (developed India). The manifesto was released with the tagline “Modi ki Guarantee.”

The BJP’s manifesto includes several key promises and initiatives. One significant announcement is the declaration of the year 2025 as the ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Year.’ The party also pledged to implement ‘One Nation One Election’ and introduce a “single electoral roll” system.

A notable feature of the BJP’s manifesto is its emphasis on empowering women, aiming to create more Lakhpati Didis. It also introduces the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, which promises to make electricity bills zero for households. Furthermore, the manifesto highlights India’s bid for the Olympics in 2036, the implementation of the National Education Policy, and a proposed law against paper leaks, among other commitments.

The BJP's Sankalp Patra provides a comprehensive overview of the NDA Government's achievements and charts the vision for building a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

In its vision for the future, the BJP aims to make India the third-largest economy globally and transform the nation into a “global manufacturing hub.” The manifesto was unveiled in the presence of top party leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and party President JP Nadda.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "BJP is going to strengthen the foundation of India of the 21st century through three kinds of infrastructure – 1) social infrastructure, 2) digital infrastructure, 3) physical infrastructure.

During the event, JP Nadda emphasized that the BJP’s achievements over the past decade, such as the abrogation of Article 370 and the women’s reservation law, were made possible due to the clear mandate given to the party by the people. “The achievements of the last 10 years are a result of a clear mandate,” Nadda stated.

On Bullet and Vande Bharat trains, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "BJP will also expand Vande Bharat trains to every corner of the country. 3 models of Vande Bharat will run in the country – Vande Bharat Sleeper, Vande Bharat Chaircar and Vande Bharat Metro.

The BJP’s manifesto was developed by a committee headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, which held two meetings to deliberate on its contents. Prior to the release, the party conducted multiple campaigns across the country to gather suggestions from the public. Over 1.5 million suggestions were received, including more than 400,000 through the NaMo app and over 1.1 million through videos.

On the release of BJP's election manifesto – 'Sankalp Patra' for Lok Sabha polls, PM Narendra Modi says, "BJP has decided to bring transgender community also under the ambit of Ayushman Bharat scheme."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "Today, in India's politics, 'Modi ki Guarantee' is considered as pure as 24-carat gold. So, I don't hesitate to say that BJP manifesto is the gold standard for the political parties in not only…

The Lok Sabha elections in India are scheduled to take place from April 19, 2024, to June 1, 2024, across seven phases. The results will be announced on June 4, determining the 543 representatives for the 18th Lok Sabha. This election will see around 970 million eligible voters out of a total population of 1.44 billion. Additionally, legislative assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim will coincide with the general election, along with by-elections for 35 seats across 16 states.