PM Modi Announces Inclusion Of Transgender Community And Senior Citizens In Ayushman Bharat Scheme

During a significant announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Sunday that the Bharatiya Janata Party has chosen to include the transgender community and senior citizens over 70 years old, regardless of their economic status, in the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

At the party headquarters in the national capital, after revealing the manifesto, ‘Sankalp Patra’, PM Modi announced, “BJP has decided to bring transgender community also under the ambit of Ayushman Bharat scheme. Now BJP has resolved that every elderly person above the age of 70 years will be brought under the ambit of Ayushman Yojana.”

“Every senior citizen above the age of 70 years, whether poor, middle class or upper middle class, will get free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh,” he added.

The Prime Minister said that the party’s focus is on the dignity of life, quality of life, and jobs through investment.

READ MORE

Biden Hurries Back To White House For Meeting Amid Iran’s Drone Attack On Israel

“The entire country waits for the BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’. There is a big reason behind it as in the last 10 years, the BJP has implemented every point of its manifesto as a guarantee on the ground. This ‘Sankalp Patra’ empowers all four strong pillars of developed India- Youth, women, poor, and farmers. Our focus is on the dignity of life, quality of lives, and jobs through investment,” PM Modi said.

He also announced that the BJP has decided to double the amount of the MUDRA Yojana loan from 10 lakh to 20 lakh.

“In past years, MUDRA Yojana has turned crores of people into entrepreneurs. Looking at this success, BJP has taken one more ‘sankalp’ – under MUDRA Yojana loans up to Rs 10 Lakhs were provided. Now the BJP has decided to increase the limit to Rs 20 Lakhs. I am confident that this will be used as a new strength towards building the kind of ecosystem that is required for the era of Industry 4.0,” he said.