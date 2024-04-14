Biden Hurries Back To White House For Meeting Amid Iran's Drone Attack On Israel

Iran carried out its long-anticipated attack on Israel using suicide drones and missiles on Saturday evening, escalating tensions in the region. According to two senior US officials, this attack is expected to be “a major one,” with Iran planning to launch over 100 drones, several cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles specifically targeting Israeli government locations.

The United States and Israel have been closely collaborating to prepare for this assault. Both nations are on high alert, with officials stating, “We’re ready. The Israelis are ready.”

In response to the attack, Israel confirmed that it was tracking the drones as they made their way towards the country. Daniel Hagari from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) advised vigilance among Israelis, especially noting that GPS signals might be disrupted in some areas.

The attack by Iran follows the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) statement, blaming Israel for an attack on an Iranian embassy section in Damascus. The IRGC claimed responsibility for hitting targets in Israeli territories with drones and missiles.

Prior to the attack, US President Joe Biden returned to Washington, D.C., from Delaware to convene a meeting with his national security team to discuss the escalating tensions in the Middle East.

In response to the unfolding situation, the Israeli government has issued new guidelines, including restrictions on large assemblies and educational activities. Additionally, heightened security measures have been implemented in regions bordering Gaza.

Unconfirmed videos circulating online, shared on platforms like Telegram, purportedly show a significant number of Iranian drones flying over Iraq. The distinctive “lawnmower sound” of these drones has been reported.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the nation, affirming Israel’s readiness for any scenario and vowing a strong response to the attack. “Our defense systems are deployed, and we are prepared for any scenario, both in defense and offense,” Netanyahu stated.

Experts have warned of potential consequences, with Jonathan Schanzer from the Foundation for Defense of Democracies stating that any direct Iranian drone attack on Israel could lead to a significant Israeli response.

As tensions rise, the White House reiterated its support for Israel, with National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson affirming President Biden’s stance. “Our support for Israel’s security is ironclad. The United States will stand with the people of Israel and support their defense against these threats from Iran,” Watson stated.

Reports suggest that Iran’s drones have an operational range of 1,240 miles and can carry payloads of up to 660 pounds. These sophisticated drones, such as the Mohajer-10, pose a significant threat.

The Iranian drone attack comes after Iran vowed retaliation against Israel for an attack on its diplomatic post in Damascus, which resulted in the deaths of a senior Iranian commander and other IRGC personnel.

With tensions at a critical point, experts caution that Iran’s attack on Israel could spark another full-scale conflict in the already volatile Middle East region.