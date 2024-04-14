Biden Pledges Unwavering Backing For Israel Amidst Iranian Drone Strikes

US President Joe Biden has pledged unwavering support for Israel against attacks by Iran, with American forces taking action against Iranian drones amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East. Biden, who cut short a weekend trip to the Delaware coast, convened an emergency meeting at the White House with top national security officials following Iran’s unprecedented attack.

“I just met with my national security team for an update on Iran’s attacks against Israel. Our commitment to Israel’s security against threats from Iran and its proxies is ironclad,” Biden stated.

The President shared a photo of the meeting in the wood-paneled White House Situation Room, featuring officials such as Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and CIA Director Bill Burns.

Iran had vowed retaliation after a presumed Israeli strike on April 1, which leveled an Iranian diplomatic building in Damascus and resulted in the deaths of seven members of the elite Revolutionary Guards, including two generals.

In response to the drone strikes, Tehran warned the United States to “stay away” from its conflict with Israel. However, US forces later intercepted and shot down several Iranian drones, demonstrating support for the key regional ally that has received substantial military aid for its conflict in Gaza.

“US forces in the region continue to shoot down Iranian-launched drones targeting Israel,” a US defense official confirmed. “Our forces remain postured to provide additional defensive support and to protect US forces operating in the region.”

The US National Security Council’s spokeswoman, Adrienne Watson, echoed this sentiment, stating that the United States would “stand with the people of Israel and support their defense against these threats from Iran.”

Biden, who was in “constant communication” with Israeli officials and other allies, according to Watson, had earlier boarded his helicopter Marine One in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, wearing a blue baseball cap. He made no comments to reporters, indicating a swift return to Washington for consultations on the Middle East situation.

The President, who owns a house in Rehoboth Beach, had initially planned to stay until Sunday but decided to cut the trip short amidst the escalating tensions. Upon his arrival less than 24 hours earlier, Biden had warned Iran against attacking Israel, expressing an expectation of an imminent attack.

The handling of the Middle East conflict by Biden, particularly during a US presidential election year, will undoubtedly be closely scrutinized. Former President Donald Trump, Biden’s rival in the upcoming election, criticized the Democratic incumbent, accusing him of showing “weakness.”

“God bless the people of Israel. They are under attack right now. That’s because we show great weakness,” Trump remarked during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

Earlier on Saturday, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Defense Secretary Austin reassured their Israeli counterparts of US support through discussions. The day saw tensions rise further as Iran’s Revolutionary Guards seized a container ship near the Strait of Hormuz, describing it as “related to the Zionist regime” (referring to Israel), as reported by state media.

The White House swiftly condemned the seizure as an “act of piracy,” calling on Iran to release the vessel and its international crew immediately.

Moreover, the Pentagon revealed that the top US commander for the Middle East had visited Israel for talks on security threats with the country’s military officials on Thursday. The Strait of Hormuz, a vital passage connecting the Gulf with the Indian Ocean, sees more than a fifth of global oil consumption pass through it annually, according to the US Energy Information Administration.