Israel Closes Schools Amid Escalating Tensions with Iran

In response to heightened security concerns, Israel has decided to close schools across the country at the start of the upcoming school week. The decision comes after Iran threatened retaliation for an airstrike on its consulate in Damascus.

Military spokesperson Daniel Hagari announced the closure on Saturday, emphasizing that there would be “no educational activities” when schools were scheduled to reopen on Sunday. The closure is anticipated to last for two days, as indicated by online army guidelines.

Tensions escalated following an airstrike on April 1, which Iran attributes to Israel, destroying its consulate in Damascus and the death of seven members of the Revolutionary Guards, including two generals.

US President Joe Biden commented on the situation, stating on Friday that he anticipated Iran’s retaliation “sooner rather than later.”

In a related development on Saturday, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards reportedly seized a container ship, claiming it was “related to the Zionist regime (Israel),” near the Strait of Hormuz, as announced by state media.

Additionally, due to the ongoing security situation, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has postponed his planned visits to Hungary and Austria, which were set to commence on Sunday, according to his spokesperson.