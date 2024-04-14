Iran Launches Drones Towards Israel in Retaliation Following Airstrike

Iran has initiated a drone attack targeting Israel, as confirmed by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday night. The IDF has stated that the drones may take several hours to reach Israeli airspace.

This attack comes amidst escalating tensions between the two nations, with Iran threatening retaliation for an airstrike that claimed the life of a senior Iranian commander.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reassured the public, stating that Israel’s defence systems are active and the armed forces are prepared for any potential threats.

Netanyahu said, “Our principle is clear – whoever harms us will be harmed in return. We will defend ourselves against any threat with determination and calm.”

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards are believed to be responsible for the drone attacks, described by Iranian Press TV as “extensive drone strikes.”

This incident follows Iran’s pledge to retaliate against an alleged Israeli airstrike on its consulate in Damascus on April 1, which resulted in the deaths of seven Revolutionary Guards officers, including two senior commanders. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement.

U.S. President Joe Biden has reiterated America’s support for Israel against any Iranian aggression, reaffirming his earlier warning to Iran regarding potential attacks on Israel.

According to retired Israeli general Amos Yadlin, each Iranian drone is equipped with approximately 20 kg (44 pounds) of explosives. Israel’s military has announced that sirens will be activated in threatened areas, with defence systems ready to intercept any incoming threats.

In response to the escalating situation, both Israel and neighbouring Jordan have closed their airspace.

The ongoing Gaza conflict between Israel and Hamas, now in its seventh month, has further intensified tensions in the region, with conflicts extending to Lebanon and Syria. Long-range attacks on Israeli targets have also been reported from as far as Yemen and Iraq.

Earlier on Saturday, Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported that an Iranian Guards helicopter had intercepted and boarded the Portuguese-flagged MSC Aries, taking it into Iranian waters. MSC, the ship’s operator, confirmed the seizure and stated they are working with authorities for the vessel’s safe return and the well-being of its 25 crew members.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has condemned Iran’s actions as piracy.

This is a developing news story; please revisit this page for further updates.