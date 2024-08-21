Prime Minister Modi On Russia-Ukraine War, Says ‘India Believes In Peace And Unity’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a historic visit to Poland, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to do so in 45 years. Upon arriving in Warsaw, he received a warm and enthusiastic welcome from the Indian community. The visit was marked by significant moments, including paying tribute at the Monte Cassino Memorial and the Memorial to the Kolhapur Family.

In his address to the Indian diaspora, PM Modi expressed heartfelt thanks for the grand reception he received. He remarked on the warmth and enthusiasm of the community, stating, “The scenery here is wonderful, and your enthusiasm is heartwarming. I am deeply grateful for the incredible welcome you have extended to me.”

Grateful to the Indian diaspora in Poland for their warmth. Speaking at a community programme in Warsaw. https://t.co/tqvRMS9bKF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 21, 2024

Reflecting on the significance of his visit, PM Modi highlighted the shift in India’s foreign policy. “For decades, India maintained a distance from every nation,” he said. “Today, India aims to build closer ties with all countries. My recent visits to Austria and now Poland reflect this new approach.”

Addressing the Indian community, PM Modi praised India’s global image as a beacon of friendship. “The world now sees India as Vishwabandhu, or a global friend. Our values and humanitarian efforts are at the core of this perception,” he said. He also recalled the historic support of Jam Sahab, a revered Maharaja remembered fondly in Poland for providing refuge during World War II.

In a gesture of continued friendship, PM Modi announced the launch of the Jam Sahab Memorial Youth Action programme, which will invite 20 Polish students to India annually to foster mutual understanding and connections between the youth of both nations.

PM Modi also expressed gratitude to Poland for its support during the Ukraine crisis, acknowledging the help provided to Indians caught in distress and the easing of visa restrictions. “On behalf of all Indians, I extend my thanks to the citizens of Poland for their kindness and support,” he said.

Jestem niezmiernie wzruszony gorącym przyjęciem przez indyjską diasporę w Polsce! Jej energia uosabia silne więzy łączące nasze narody. pic.twitter.com/mJnriETXPZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 21, 2024

The Prime Minister also touched on global issues, emphasizing India’s commitment to peace amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. “India, guided by the teachings of Buddha, believes in peace and unity,” he asserted. “This is a time to come together to address the global challenges we face.”

Looking to the future, PM Modi highlighted India’s advancements in space exploration. He noted the upcoming National Space Day, celebrating the Chandrayaan mission’s success in landing on the Moon’s south pole. “We are also planning to establish our own space station and anticipate the day when Indian astronauts will travel to space aboard the Gaganyaan spacecraft,” he announced.

PM Modi’s visit to Poland underscored India’s evolving diplomatic stance and the strengthening of ties with global partners, reflecting a future of deeper international cooperation and shared progress.