Prime Minister Narendra Modi Leaves For Singapore Today

Concluding his bilateral visit to Brunei Darussalam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now leaving for Singapore on Wednesday.

Concluding his bilateral visit to Brunei Darussalam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now leaving for Singapore on Wednesday.

PM @narendramodi emplanes for Singapore after concluding his visit to Brunei Darussalam. pic.twitter.com/PxjNXIMv4m — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 4, 2024

Following his arrival, he will interact with members of the Indian community in Singapore and will be hosted for dinner by his counterpart, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

PM Modi-Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Meeting

Meanwhile, during his Brunei visit, prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the opulent private palace Istana Nurul Iman in Bandar Seri Begawan today, where, he received a warm welcome from His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei.

The Two leaders talked about a wide range of topics, which included defense, trade and investment, food security, education, energy, space technology, health, capacity building, culture, and people-to-people exchanges.

Hence, they agreed to explore collaboration in areas such as information and communication technology (ICT), financial technology (fintech), cybersecurity, emerging technologies, and renewable energy.

Moreover, they reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and expressed appreciation for India’s support in Brunei’s efforts to host the ASEAN Centre for Climate Change.

Notably, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and Brunei’s Minister of Transport and Info-communications, H.E. Pengiran Dato Shamhary Pengiran Dato Mustapha, recently witnessed the signing and exchange of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation for the operation of Telemetry, Tracking, and Telecommand Stations for satellites and launch vehicles.

Also Read: PM Modi Embarks on Visit to Brunei and Singapore, Strengthening Ties in Southeast Asia

Later, the Indian Prime Minister thanked the sultan Haji for extending the invitation to the Indian head of government.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi visited the prestigious Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque in the country, a landmark renowned for its iconic status in the region.

Must Read: India and Singapore to Forge New Semiconductor Partnership: Key Agreements to Be Signed During PM Modi’s Visit

Additionally, he has officially inaugurated the new Chancery of the Indian High Commission in the country.