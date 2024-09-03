PM Modi Embarks on Visit to Brunei and Singapore, Strengthening Ties in Southeast Asia

PM Modi embarked on a landmark visit to Brunei on Tuesday, marking the first visit by an Indian head of state to the Southeast Asian nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a landmark visit to Brunei on Tuesday, marking the first visit by an Indian head of state to the Southeast Asian nation. Despite 40 years of diplomatic relations between India and Brunei, this trip is a historic step toward strengthening bilateral ties. Following his engagements in Brunei, PM Modi will proceed to Singapore for a two-day visit from September 4 to 5, where he is set to hold discussions with Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Strengthening Diplomatic and Bilateral Cooperation in Brunei

PM Modi’s visit to Brunei comes at the invitation of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. The visit focuses on enhancing cooperation in multiple sectors, including defence, trade, energy, and space technology. In a statement posted on X before his departure, the Prime Minister expressed his enthusiasm for the trip, saying, “Over the next two days, will be visiting Brunei Darussalam and Singapore. During the various engagements in these nations, the focus will be on further deepening India’s ties with them.”

Jaideep Mazumdar, Secretary (East) at the Ministry of External Affairs, highlighted the growing defence cooperation between India and Brunei, stating that both countries are working towards establishing a “joint working group in defence.” He underscored the importance of this visit as a significant step in advancing bilateral relations. “India-Brunei Darussalam diplomatic ties complete 40 glorious years. I look forward to meeting His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah,” PM Modi tweeted ahead of his departure, emphasizing the milestone.

PM Modi’s Singapore Visit: A Renewed Focus on Bilateral Relations

Following his visit to Brunei, PM Modi will arrive in Singapore, marking his first trip to the island nation in nearly six years and his first since beginning his third term as Prime Minister. This visit comes at a pivotal moment, with Singapore under the new leadership of Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, presenting an opportunity to further deepen ties between the two nations.

Mazumdar, speaking during a press briefing, noted the evolving nature of India-Singapore relations, citing increased trade and investment, robust defence ties, and growing cultural and educational exchanges. “New anchors of our partnership have been identified under the India-Singapore ministerial roundtable framework,” he said, highlighting recent discussions that focused on future areas of cooperation such as digitization, sustainability, health, and advanced manufacturing.

Several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed during PM Modi’s visit, particularly in areas of mutual interest like food security, renewable energy, green hydrogen, and semiconductor technology. Singapore continues to be a crucial economic partner for India, standing as the largest trade partner within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and a key source of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). In the last financial year, Singapore was the largest source of FDI into India, amounting to $11.77 billion.

Engagements with Business Leaders and Regional Focus

During his stay in Singapore, PM Modi will participate in an interactive session with CEOs and business leaders, discussing opportunities and challenges in enhancing economic ties. The discussions are also expected to touch upon broader regional issues, including the South China Sea and the situation in Myanmar, reflecting India’s strategic interests in Southeast Asia.

The visit aligns with India’s ‘Act East’ policy, which emphasizes strengthening relationships with Southeast Asian countries and deepening India’s engagement in the Indo-Pacific region. The policy aims to enhance cooperation in areas such as trade, connectivity, and strategic alignment, which have become increasingly crucial in the current geopolitical landscape.