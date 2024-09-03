Ghosh's arrest is part of a broader investigation into allegations of financial misconduct in the RG KAR Hospital.

Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College, has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) following an extensive two-week interrogation. Ghosh’s arrest is part of a broader investigation into allegations of financial misconduct during his tenure and his potential involvement in the recent rape and murder of a young doctor at the hospital.

The arrest follows mounting public outcry and protests, which erupted after the doctor’s body was discovered on August 9. As pressure built, Ghosh resigned from his position, only to be transferred to another hospital, a move that raised suspicions and further fueled public anger. The Calcutta High Court, responding to the growing controversy, ordered the CBI to take over the investigation of the rape-murder case, as well as the alleged financial irregularities under Ghosh’s administration.

Three other individuals have also been arrested in connection with the case: Biplav Singha and Suman Hazara, who supplied medicines to the hospital, and Afsar Ali, a security guard. Their arrests underscore the broader scope of the investigation, which is probing deep into the hospital’s operations during Ghosh’s leadership.

Former Deputy Superintendent of RG Kar Hospital, Akhtar Ali, had previously filed a petition with the High Court, urging the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to investigate the financial misconduct allegations. Ali accused Ghosh of various corrupt activities, including the illegal sale of unclaimed corpses, trafficking biomedical waste, and accepting bribes from students to secure exam passes. These serious accusations have compounded the legal troubles for the former principal.

In addition to the CBI’s probe, the Indian Medical Association has already suspended Ghosh. His attempted appointment to Calcutta National Medical College was met with strong resistance from students, who locked him out of the principal’s office, showing their refusal to accept him in any academic role.

Despite these developments, the protests have not subsided. Both the medical community and civil society continue to demand accountability, particularly calling for the resignation of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal. Many believe that the full extent of the corruption under Ghosh’s watch is yet to be uncovered.

Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar has also weighed in, stating, “Despite the TMC government’s attempts to destroy evidence, Sandip Ghosh’s corruption and wrongdoings will soon be exposed. The people of Bengal deserve the truth, and this arrest is a crucial step towards it.”

As the investigations continue, the case is drawing intense scrutiny, with many awaiting further revelations in what has become one of Bengal’s most significant legal and political battles in recent memory.

