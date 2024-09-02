Yogi Adityanath Champions BJP Membership Drive as a Movement for a “Developed and Self-Reliant India”

UP CM Yogi Adityanath heralded the BJP's new nationwide membership drive, framing it as a pivotal movement aimed at fostering a "Nation First" ethos.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday heralded the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) new nationwide membership drive, framing it as a pivotal movement aimed at fostering a “Nation First” ethos. According to Adityanath, the drive, which commenced today, is designed to promote the vision of a “Developed India—self-reliant India.”

Emphasizing Nation First and Development

In a statement on X, CM Yogi highlighted the drive’s broader objectives: “The Bharatiya Janata Party’s membership drive starting today is a movement to connect the individual with the spirit of Nation First, the resolve to serve the people, the vow of Antyodaya and the vision of ‘Developed India—self-reliant India.’”

Call to Action for BJP Workers

CM Yogi urged party workers to contribute actively to the success of the drive by embracing the core principles articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He stated, “Come, let all of us workers of @BJP4India make this national task successful with full energy and commitment by assimilating the mantra of ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas’ given by the respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji.”

He emphasized that the goal is to ensure that no household, individual, or community is overlooked in the membership campaign.

Nationwide Launch of Membership Drive

The BJP officially launched its nationwide membership drive on September 2. The campaign aims to significantly expand the party’s base across the country.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s Engagement

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav addressed BJP office bearers and workers in Bhopal, briefing them about the membership drive. The meeting, held at booth number 111 of the Dakshin Paschim assembly seat in Hindi Bhavan, outlined the ambitious goal of enrolling 1.5 crore new members in Madhya Pradesh alone.

CM Yadav shared details of the campaign’s scale: “I am happy that the Bharatiya Janata Party is running a big membership campaign, and because of this, meetings are being held today in over 10.5 lakh booths across the country to start the membership campaign. In Madhya Pradesh alone, meetings are being held simultaneously at 64,871 booths. Today, I came to hold a meeting of party workers at booth number 111 of Dakshin Paschim assembly seat in the city.”